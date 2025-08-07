Trinity Rodman Reveals Harsh Truth Behind Her Injury Hiatus Days After Historic NWSL Comeback

“That was just the hardest thing I had to go through,” remarked a tear-eyed Trinity Rodman in the aftermath of a 2-1 win over the Portland Thorns last weekend. For someone who had just scored the winner for her team after coming off the bench—especially months after returning from injury—it’s only natural to become emotionally vulnerable and struggle to hold back tears.

April 12, for your information, was the last time Rodman was seen in action, coming off the field only to announce days later that she would be taking her time off the pitch to heal her back injury. From flying to London to meet with doctors, to training sessions that made her throw up, the 22-year-old certainly gave the extra mile. But how exactly did she manage to go through all of this while keeping just one goal in her mind: returning fit?

The answer was shared during her recent appearance on ESPN’s Vibe Check segment, where she revealed some behind-the-scenes of her recovery. “There are a lot of things,” began Trinity Rodman, “I think just for one, being in pain all the time is really difficult. You’re always pushing to play at your highest level.”

“You have the pressures of Trinity Rodman having to perform for her team every week, which normally didn’t get to me. But I think being in pain and being injured, it made it that much harder to kind of live up to what everybody else expected of me.”

“And then obviously, rehabbing and the decision to kind of step away because it wasn’t an easy one, and I didn’t even know if it was the right one. Turned out to be the right one, thankfully. But yeah, there were a lot of just hard decisions and a lot of pain and emotions through the entire, I don’t know, the entire year of going through it since it happened.

So yeah, it was a very emotional game for me, obviously.”