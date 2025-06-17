Trinity Rodman Shares Heartfelt Reaction to Boyfriend Ben Shelton’s Historic Tennis Milestone

Ben Shelton is in quite the spotlight and little does he deserve such attention. The American tennis player has successfully etched his name in the annals of the sport by achieving a historic milestone, finally making a breakthrough into the top 10 of the ATP rankings for the first time in history. As the entire tennis community heralds Shelton’s latest feat, joining the celebrations is none other than his beloved girlfriend Trinity Rodman.

The American soccer starlet who has been dating the 22-year-old for over three months now recently took to Instagram and shared Ben’s “Welcome to the Top 10” feat graphic which was a collaboration post between ATP and Shelton on her story. Additionally, Rodman wrote a caption saying, “Will never be over this 🥰. Proud of you.“

(This is a developing story…)