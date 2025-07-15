Trinity Rodman Shares Her Recovery Update After Supporting Bf Ben Shelton’s Wimbledon Run

The domestic women’s soccer scene might be on break, but Trinity Rodman is making the most of it. Having missed weeks of action due to a relapse of her back injury, the USWNT forward is keeping herself busy from tip to toe — whether it’s through recovery sessions aimed at getting her back on the field or simply enjoying life beyond the pitch.

For Rodman, enjoyment has also come in the form of being the support system for her beloved boyfriend, Ben Shelton, who had been firing all the cylinders in the 2025 Wimbledon. The Washington Spirit forward had been making constant appearances on the court, motivating the 22-year-old American tennis star game after game, until during the quarter-finals, Shelton ended up getting knocked out by Italy’s Jannik Sinner.

So bittersweet is how one can describe Trin’s life lately, a feeling that even the 2024 Paris Olympic winner also relates to. It comes from her latest social media activity, sharing a carousel post of 12 pictures and videos on Instagram. While six of them contain clips of the 22-year-old winger doing intense training and workouts in the gym, the other set of pictures are some adorable candid shots with Shelton.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Additionally, Trinity Rodman also wrote a caption below her life dump, writing, “Not the summer that I had in mind, but still loved every moment ❤️ can’t wait to be back on the field.” Like we said, things have been a blend of highs and lows for Rodman — not the summer she imagined, but still one to cherish for obvious reasons.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trinity Rodman (@trinity_rodman) Expand Post

It’s unclear how exactly the summer so far has proved a wee bit disappointing for the Newport Beach native. Perhaps she is subtly indicating her frustration towards injury. Already, after last year’s Summer Games, the forward suffered a relapse of her back problem, forcing her to miss several NWSL matchdays, while also not being able to play for the US Women’s National Team for close to eight months.

Though the year 2025 began with Rodman taking baby steps on the field, even making her much-anticipated return to Emma Hayes’ roster for an April clash against Brazil, it again forced her to take some time off the pitch and completely focus on healing her persistent problems. In fact, she even flew to London for a treatment, only to return just before the international break to begin her training sessions.

As for things outside her soccer bubble, Rodman might have imagined Shelton to do some magic at Wimbledon, which didn’t last long enough for the last four and a potential final qualification. Regardless, good thing is that Trin is looking all the developments and happenings in her life through a positive outlook. As for her return, might we warn you it has been nothing close to easy!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Training sessions have been not ideal, but still special for Trinity Rodman

The Spirit winger has been focusing on practicing some solo drills with balls and cones, slowly and gradually pacing herself towards making a quick return to the pitch. However, not every session has been all fun and games, though, where in an update on her social media, she wrote, “First day back on the field ☺ Field conditioning in 100-degree weather … did I throw up as soon as I stopped this session? Haha, yes I did 😋🤷🏽‍♀ #builtdifferent🤪😂 #proathlete 😭💀.”

via Imago Credits: X/Washington Spirit

But that’s just how things may feel at the start; after all, those short zig-zag sprints, along with some extra sets of squats, are for her own good. In fact, you could say the hard work has been rewarding in its own way—bringing a bit of laughter. In another story where she wrote, “Putting in that work😤,” her trainer, who was filming and calling out instructions, kept saying “foot” each time she reached a cone. Rodman responded by breaking into a little dance, bending down, and then bursting into laughter.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Overall, her training sessions are also like a mixed bag. But one thing is clear that she is etching closer than ever to making her way back on the field!