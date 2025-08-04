Trinity Rodman Struggles to Hold Back Tears After Successful NWSL Return

“Can’t wait to be back at rowdy Audi babyyyy,” remarked Trinity Rodman just a few days ago, expressing her eagerness to return to action for the Washington Spirit. The excitement was justified, given that the talented winger had been sidelined for over two months due to injury. And sure enough, with the restart of the NWSL season after the conclusion of the international break, Rodman finally made her much-anticipated return to the field, while struggling to hold back tears.

On Sunday, Adrian Gonzales and Co. hosted the Portland Thorns at Audi Field. And for the first time since the April 12 game against Racing Louisville, ardent fans got to witness Trinity Rodman back in the mix—not a start, but at least on the bench. As the talented winger was introduced to the pitch during the 75th minute, she had everyone up from their seats by scoring a winner for the Spirit in the 90+2 minute.

Interestingly, during the post-match interview, Rodman didn’t hold back while trying to describe the emphatic feeling of making her return, that too, by scoring a crucial winning goal for her side. “Yeah, I just think… damn. Holy cow…” began Trinity in the aftermath of the game during an interview. “That was just the hardest thing I had to go through, with injury and everything.”

It was almost as if she was trying to control her sobbing more with tears of joy, pausing in between to catch her breath. “So, being back, with the whole stadium and crowd behind me, scoring a goal like that… you saw I buried it…I’m gonna miss it. So yeah, I’m just really happy to be back. I missed the team, I missed doing what I love. So, yeah, just joy,” she concluded.

It wasn’t just in the post-match presser where Rodman opened the floodgates. After scoring the goal, she collapsed while her teammates lauded her and did their best to console the 22-year-old. We don’t blame the 2024 Paris Olympian, who certainly deserved to showcase her emotional vulnerability, given the struggle to make a comeback with her injury.

Notably, though the home side began their Matchday 14 quest on a high note, finding an opener within 17 minutes, courtesy of the efforts from forward Gift Monday, Thorns youngster Olivia Moultrie spoiled the party with her stoppage-time equalizer. As the next 45 minutes saw either side trying to find a win, the Spirit were left with no choice but to unleash their star player, Trinity Rodman, on the field.

And talk about making a comeback; the American international scored a terrific golazo. A cross from Courtney Brown came towards Croix Bethune, who couldn’t do much, even though she tried to control it by lifting her toe in the air, only deflected towards Trinity just outside the six-yard box. Remarkably, Rodman positioned herself to fire a stunning volley straight into the top corner, leaving no chance whatsoever for the Thorns goalie to save.

After scoring, Rodman, visibly overcome by emotion, dropped to her knees as the entire stadium erupted in cheers and joy, celebrating not just the match-winner but the heartfelt return of their star player. If this isn’t poetic, then we wonder what is. Regardless, after the match, we bet Trinity found the emotional support she needed from someone special!

Trinity Rodman receives special praise after emphatic NWSL return

Sadly, Trinity Rodman’s boyfriend, Ben Shelton, couldn’t be there in person to support his girlfriend on her special occasion, just as the USWNT forward had done for him during Wimbledon. However, the tennis superstar took the time to praise her remarkable moment, alongside his family.

Shelton poured out his support for Trinity Rodman on social media, filling his Instagram stories with heartfelt messages. Before the Washington Spirit’s clash with Portland, there was excitement in the family group chat. Trinity’s brother Bryan asked, “Trinity playing on Channel 18, 12:30 or channel 26?”

via Imago Source: Instagram/Ben Shelton

Wasting no time, Ben shared a screenshot of the message on his story, writing, “My pops locked in on Trins first game back.” And after her emotional return and goal, he followed it up with a photo from the match, proudly posting, “Plays 15 mins first game back and scores a banger,” capping it with, “The truth 😮💨.”

Too adorable to handle, right? Regardless, share your views in the comments below.