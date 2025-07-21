Trinity Rodman Takes Up New Role for Washington Spirit Amidst Latest Comeback Update

“Not the summer that I had in mind, but still loved every moment, can’t wait to be back on the field,” captioned Trinity Rodman in a carousel Instagram post she shared last week, summing up how her life has been as she voluntarily took a break from soccer until her persistent back injury healed. From individual training to attending Wimbledon to support her boyfriend, Ben Shelton, the USWNT forward has been balancing it all. But who would have thought that this free spirit would make her much-anticipated return to the field in such an unexpected fashion?

Well, introducing the new vlogger of the Washington Spirit! Yes, you heard it correctly, and mind you, she’s quite a natural, too. For context, it all comes from a video posted by the NWSL club on X, with a caption, “When Trinity takes over the camera 🎥😊.” The minute-long clip begins with the 22-year-old handling the club’s camera during an open training session, where ardent fans had a chance to watch their favorite stars train. Rodman directly headed towards the stands, where she interacted with everyone.