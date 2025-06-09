Trinity Rodman’s Washington Comeback Makes NWSL Fans Relieved Post Her USWNT Miss

“Yes, I’m grinding almost every day in PT to get back on the field,” remarked Trinity Rodman a couple of weeks ago. Months have indeed passed since the Washington Spirit forward was last spotted in action as she took a break to heal her persistent back issues. Not to mention, this clarification of “not just being a wag and vacationing:), thank you” apparently stemmed from the frustration of facing a backlash over her commitment to the game and rather enjoying her off-pitch endeavors. But what if we tell you her grind to return has potentially come to an end?

We know your excitement is beyond comprehension, that you may not even believe it for a moment. However, it is true. The very Trinity Rodman, who took a break to recover from her ongoing back issues by flying to London for treatment, is finally back in the States. This comes after a snap was shared featuring the 22-year-old on Instagram via a collaboration post from NWSL and The Attacking Third.

The carousel post containing four clicks saw the estranged daughter of Dennis Rodman walking to the Spirit’s training facility in a rather jolly mood. It’s almost as if when a teenager returns to school from their summer vacation (though we hardly believe that is a jolly example but still, you get the feeling.) The post was captioned, “TRIN IS BACK IN DC 🤩.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Women’s Soccer League (@nwsl) Expand Post

Of course, the good news here is that she has returned to her club. But when the 2024 Paris Olympian will make an actual return to the pitch is something that is yet to be cleared. Well, to recall, the last time Rodman was seen in action was on April 12, coming off the bench for a Matchday 4 clash vs Racing Louisville as the Spirit secured an easy 2-0 win.

Trin herself was coming from scoring a five-minute goal for the USWNT against Brazil in the opening game, before eventually leaving for the second clash that ended in a defeat. It was since then she has witnessed a limit to kicking the ball, not only missing out on over seven NWSL matchdays but also not being able to reunite with Emma Hayes and Co. for the recent international window.

Despite her absence, the American ladies successfully asserted dominance by securing a 3-0 win over China PR, followed by a 4-0 thrashing of Jamaica last week. Simultaneously, even the Washington Spirit has tried to maintain its momentum in the table, retaining its third place with a tally of 22 points.

But now that Rodman seems to have made a return, hope remains to see her back in action ASAP. No wonder this news has left the entire NWSL fanbase buzzing.

NWSL community celebrates the return of Trinity Rodman

Hours ago, the Washington Spirit played their Matchday 11 game against the North Carolina Courage. Fortunately, it was a lucky hosting for Jonatan Giraldez’s side who secured a 3-1 win over the away side. Though this click of Trinity Rodman’s return also came just hours ago this match, many thought she would make a return. But even if she didn’t, the good thing is that its fans are happy to see her back in town:

“Glads she’s back”

Now that Trinity is back, her first and foremost step is to of course make a seamless return to the game. It’s not like we want her to rush things but at least give her best on the remaining yet little road to getting back on track. And hopefully, this netizen hopes everything is going satisfactorily:

“It’s good to see her back! I’m hoping she’s taking her recovery journey well too!”

via Imago Credits: Instagram/Trinity Rodman

Forget about the reactions of ardent Rodman fans for a moment. The way the USWNT forward candidly posed for the cameras while making her way to the facility is enough to showcase how much she is looking forward to making her return on the pitch:

“My glorious queen is back!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Looks like more than seeing Trinity Rodman in action, this fan is rather excited about the much-anticipated reunion of the Newport Beach native with her fellow Spirit teammate and forward Ashley Hatch. It has mostly been in the absence of Trin that Hatch has been trying to lead Giraldez and Co., having notched six goals so far. Imagine if both attackers collab together!

“Her and Ash about to be reunited”

Well, not just making a domestic return, but fingers are also being crossed to see Rodman return to action for her nation. Perhaps if things go well in the coming days, we may see her inclusion in the next international window. In the meantime, this fan would like to celebrate the glimpse of Trin heading to her club:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Love to see it !!”

All in all, the excitement is purely vivid among Washington Spirit fans, who were hoping for this day to come. Now, all eyes are on Trinity Rodman to finally make her return to the pitch.