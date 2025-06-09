Upcoming NCAA Freshman Gains USWNT Legend Carli Lloyd’s Praise Post Game-Winning TST Assist

There’s a reason The Soccer Tournament (TST) is often dubbed the “Coachella for Soccer.” More than just a gathering of iconic names from the beautiful game, professional teams, and passionate fans from around the world, the six-day 7v7 event—held in Cary, North Carolina, from June 4 to June 9—features 48 men’s and 16 women’s teams competing across 138 matches. But beyond the spectacle, TST is about creating a unique platform for those who truly deserve it, especially rising talents on the path to greatness. Many players have seized this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase their skills on a global stage, and one such standout is Bella Devey, whose performance has even left a legend like Carli Lloyd in awe.

Many of you must be wondering about this name. Well, to introduce this rising starlet, Bella Devey is an attacking midfielder and forward who currently represents the NCAA’s University of North Carolina Women’s Soccer team. The Draper, Utah native got a golden opportunity to be a part of US Women’s TST, where, mind you, she is firing all cylinders. More recently, during the team’s 2-5 thrashing of Streetball FC Canada in the previous quarterfinal match, she played a crucial assist to her fellow teammate Carli Lloyd.

Interestingly, the glimpses of the moment were shared by TST’s official X page, praising Devey’s cherry-on-top moment of her career. This somehow caught the eye of Carli Lloyd, who didn’t hesitate to fire some praise for the Lone Peak high school graduate. By retweeting the assist, the iconic forward wrote, “Well done Bella!! Onto the next!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Of course, this praise came following Devey’s quarter-final heroics. Notably, speaking more about the player, she concluded her prep career with a 72-5 record. Having amassed a total of 50 goals and 36 assists, Bella was her team’s captain for over two years and was even named as junior MVP. The Utah Avalanche alum has also played a key role in guiding her team to 6A state titles in 2023 and 2024, even making them the first team to achieve the two consecutive title feat.

Speaking on the individual front, the year 2023 saw Bella bagging the title of Utah Gatorade Player of the Year, NSCAA All-American, and Deseret News Ms. Soccer, while also earning three First Team All-State selections. She also claimed a spot in the 2023 WPSL Top XI Wasatch Division. The following year, Bella didn’t stop, having won Deseret News Player of the Year.

As for her domestic triumphs, honors include the 2024 ECNL Conference Cup champion, Top XI selection, and Golden Boot winner. Aside from being a three-time ECNL First Team All-Conference honoree, the NCAA starlet is also a 2022 ECNL San Diego Top XI, and the 2021 USYS Nationals Top XI.

via Imago Credits: X/Bella Devey

Thanks to her goal-scoring prowess, Devey was able to secure the Golden Boot at both the 2021 Utah State Cup U15 and Far West Regional Championship, where her team also finished as USYS national finalists. Additionally, she was a member of the ODP State and Regional teams from 2018 to 2020.

Meanwhile, on the international front, she has been invited to attend last year’s U.S. U19 Youth National Team, U17 Concacaf, and U17 Youth National Team training camps. In fact, not just soccer; Devey also excelled in track & field, having secured the state team title in 2023 and also winning bronze in the 4×100 relay last year.

Then again, the talking point is to see her garner such praise from someone like Carli Lloyd, who backed her for more success. In fact, it’s not just this remarkable moment that the youngster has to cherish. No wonder Carli Lloyd has singled out the NCAA starlet.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Carli Lloyd knows a talent when she finds one!

Many of you must be wondering what exactly Carli Lloyd is backing Bella Devey. However, truth be told, the youngster deserves her moment in the spotlight. During one of the group-stage clashes against Process FC, the 2024 Deseret News Player of the Year even notched her first goal during the 3-2 victory.

That’s not all, as this quarterfinal win saw the US Women’s secure a place in the semifinals, Bella Devey didn’t hesitate to showcase her magic again. The 2023 Deseret News Ms. Soccer made her mark just 13 minutes into the match, scoring her second goal of the tournament with a strike from the top of the box. The goal came off a well-executed corner from Heather O’Reilly, which was flicked on by Cat Whitehill to set up the finish.

via Imago Credits: X/Bella Devey

Her goal helped the American ladies secure an easy 2-0 win over the Reunion City Dallas. They’ll now be contesting for the million-dollar prize in the finals by locking horns against Bumpy Pitch Women’s FC tomorrow night, who are rather entering the championship game by thrashing Pasha Luxury 1-4 in their semi-final match.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Certainly, Bella Devey would be hoping to make the most of the opportunity in the final championship game and hopefully prove Carli Lloyd. The 2x World Cup winner has subtly bet on the youngster to deliver yet another eye-catching performance to help her teammates win the million-dollar prize!