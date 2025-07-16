Upcoming NWSL Denver Team Near Former MLS and Manchester City Coach’s Hiring for 2026 Debut

With less than a year to go before the NWSL welcomes its newest member, Denver is gearing up for its debut in the 2026 season as the league’s 16th expansion team. Each day brings significant strides for the club, and now seems like the perfect moment to announce perhaps its biggest milestone yet: the signing of its first-ever manager.

The protagonist goes by the name of Nick Cushing. A former head coach of Manchester City Women and MLS side New York City FC, the English tactician is close to signing his first-ever deal, at least, as per sources from ESPN FC. Cushing has dedicated the last 20 years to the City Football Group, having started with the organization in 2006 as an academy coach.

Earlier this year, he stepped in as interim manager of Manchester City Women following Gareth Taylor’s dismissal. It wasn’t his first stint with the squad—Cushing previously led Manchester City Women from 2013 to 2020, steering them to a league championship in 2016 and an FA Women’s Cup victory in 2017.

In 2020, he remained within the City Football Group by moving to New York City FC as an assistant coach, contributing to their MLS Cup success in 2021. The following season, Cushing assumed the role of interim head coach midway through 2022 and was later appointed as the club’s permanent head coach.

