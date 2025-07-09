US Soccer Follows Heather O’Reilly, Carli Lloyd’s $1 Million Victory to Make Big TST Decision

“I wasn’t expecting TST (The Soccer Tournament) to even be in my life, and now it is,” remarked Heather O’Reilly, who has been part of this global 7v7 winner-takes-all tournament since 2022. This was at a time when the women’s category hadn’t even begun, as she took part in a coed format by leading the US Women. Though the debut was little more than a flop pancake, the following editions — during which the women’s division was introduced — saw her secure two consecutive victories, a million-dollar prize, and, not to mention, the fandom it has garnered.

Little does it indicate that there’s even more room for entertainment and overall growth. That only explains why the US Soccer Federation decided to join hands with The Soccer Tournament. Having unveiled a new strategic partnership on Tuesday, July 8, both organizations have committed to working together on the event’s growth, making significant efforts to drive global expansion, broaden access to the game, and keep the next generation of soccer fans engaged.

“This new partnership reflects that we recognize new formats of soccer help to grow interest and participation in the game,” said U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson in a statement shared by the USSF. “We’re excited to work with TST and support new soccer competitions— staying true to our mission of working in service to soccer.”

“TST is proud to partner with U.S. Soccer to grow our event and the broader game even further in support of expanding the soccer ecosystem,” said TST CEO Jon Mugar. “There is extraordinary demand from both fans and participants eager to experience our festival. This partnership will help us meet that demand and continue building a high-profile pathway that showcases young talent, brings star players back into meaningful competition, and excites new fans.”

(This is a developing story…)