US Women’s TST Head Coach Gets Emotional While Revealing How Last Year’s Championship Money Helped Her

The US Women’s TST team has done it again! After grinding hard for six straight days, the American ladies have successfully defended last year’s The Soccer Tournament (TST) title in the 7v7 global event, rising above 15 other teams. Beyond clinching their second consecutive championship, they also walked away with a whopping $1 million prize. While it’s still unclear how the players will use their share of the reward, we do know that hearing head coach Kendall Lorraine Fletcher’s story of how she used her winnings from last year’s victory is bound to leave you emotional!

The revelation was made following the team’s 3-0 victory over Bumpy Pitch Women FC in the Target Score Time on Monday night. Everyone, including the players, coaches, staff members, and their close ones was on the pitch celebrating the million-dollar second consecutive win of the US Women’s. That seemed no better moment for Kendall Fletcher to share the heartwarming story of how she utilized her share of the reward.

“You know I don’t share this but actually what I did with the money last year is I spent on getting IVF. So we wouldn’t have been able to do it without it last year…so this is really special in all different ways. Next year, I’ll be holding this little guy. So thank you all,” emotionally narrated the former North Carolina Courage star as others surrounding her in a circle kept shouting and celebrating the moment.

