USA Faces Backlash for Club World Cup Final Dramatics as Soccer Fans Express Feelings

The biggest club-level soccer match is on! The first period between Chelsea and PSG at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is already over, and a similarly thrilling second period is on its way. However, despite the action on the pitch is making sure the fans get their money’s worth at the MetLife Stadium, it seems like the diehard soccer loyalists can’t get over the pre-game shenanigans.

The starting lineups of the two Club World Cup finalists were introduced over the PA system to hype the fans ahead of the kick-off. Goes without saying, it wasn’t something that soccer fans are used to. However, it did seem like FIFA was trying to nod its hat at the host nation’s love for larger-than-life theatrics to wrap up the tournament in style. But that didn’t sit too well with the fans who were looking for an undiluted soccer experience.

The Verge‘s Tom Warren took to X on July 13 to note his disapproval of the pre-game rascality at the Club World Cup Final. “FIFA Club World Cup final or boxing? The build up was a total cringe fest,” Warren slammed FIFA for its desperate attempts at Americanizing the Chelsea vs PSG match. However, the pre-game introductions were only one part of the things that the fans didn’t seem to rally behind.

Donald J. Trump, the President of the United States, made a surprise visit to the Club World Cup. However, when the Jumbotron focused on the POTUS during the Star Spangled Banner being played, the crowd didn’t greet him with too much enthusiasm. Moreover, the pre-game aerial show by the country’s aviation specialists also failed to spark excitement among the fans. Still, it seemed like introducing the players to the pitch in boxing style was what irked the fans the most.

