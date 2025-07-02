Biggest teams, contesting on the biggest stage, producing goals galore like never before—to sum it up, the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup isn’t disappointing on the pitch at all, with each matchday turning out to be quite a thriller. But? There’s always a “but,” isn’t there? Well, yes—the attendances have surprisingly been quite underwhelming, with each venue in America drawing a mixed reception. Yet, this is something that doesn’t disappoint, say, a mayor of the States!

FIFA President Gianni Infantino had confidently declared, “Millions of people will be coming,” while standing alongside U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, fueling excitement for the 2025 Club World Cup. Ahead of its debut in the U.S., the tournament was billed as “a big bang” and “the most coveted competition” in club football worldwide. However, the current reality has proved to be nothing but a slap on the face.

Yet, surprisingly enough, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer views these fluctuations in attendance from a positive outlook. “The tournament has been a great opportunity to showcase our venues,” Dyer told reporters, as compiled by the Orlando Sentinel. “I think it’s another great example that we can host anything the world can bring us.”

(This is a developing story…)