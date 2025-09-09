USMNT Coach Gets Honest About Team’s World Cup Plans Amidst Strong Clap Back to Critics

“I don’t know what to expect anymore,” Herculez Gomez began. “That’s where we’ve gotten with the USMNT. Nobody really knows.” When an icon of your team makes such a claim, something is definitely not right. Sadly, the current situation of the American boys is that the closer we get to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the more problems — and, more importantly, doubts — surround them. But that’s where having a good coach matters; enter Mauricio Pochettino, boldly standing by his players.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Herculez Gomez’s dig at the Stars and Stripes is just the tip of the iceberg, as there are many, including the fans, who seem to have lost hope in their own country to do something magical in the upcoming prestigious tournament. Certainly not the atmosphere one would hope for a nation that majorly co-hosts the debut expanded 48-team tournament. Sure, the naysayers have their own right to be dismissive of the USMNT, considering their recent form, but Pochettino has a strong message for them.

“People sometimes create debate and talk with no sense,” began the Argentinian tactician, taking a dig at the critics and media, as compiled by @usmntonly on X. “This national team and this country has qualified already for the World Cup, so the important thing is to apply common sense. If people want to talk about bull**t, they can talk about bull**t, but we feel the responsibility to provide the whole group of players … we need to give the priority for how he feels. Because if not, if we take a risk in a friendly game, we maybe create a big problem.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I think the same people that debate about why he’s not playing [also debate] why he’s playing. The important thing is that we have a plan, we know what we are doing, we have experience. The important thing is to provide the players the possibility to arrive at the World Cup in the best condition.”

“If we only work with a few players, but the moment after they arrive some guy arrives with an injury and cannot play at the World Cup, it’s not the moment to make tests or give the opportunity to get experience. That is why you cannot be surprised if tomorrow I do some changes.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

(This is a developing story…)