USMNT Coach Sends Clear Message to USA After Record-Breaking Viewership for Gold Cup Match

Just two days after the 249th Independence Day of the United States, the US Men’s National Soccer Team will have its own shot at glory. At the NRG Stadium in Houston, the USMNT will take on Mexico in search of its 8th CONCACAF Gold Cup trophy on July 6, Sunday. Understandably, there’s a lot at stake, considering the opponents are the reigning and the most successful team in the history of the tournament. However, coach Mauricio Pochettino believes this also presents his team with a unique opportunity.

The popularity of soccer has been on the rise in the United States. And next year, it will reach a full circle as the FIFA World Cup returns to the States after more than three decades. Naturally, the ongoing Gold Cup has been incredible in helping the country’s apex soccer body to assess the situation as to the country’s readiness in hosting an event like the World Cup. But as far as the playing goes, the Argentine coach believes it should be a smooth sail post Sunday’s final.

USMNT insider Doug McIntyre went on the microblogging platform Bluesky to share what the USMNT boss had to say about the upcoming clash against the USA’s southern neighbors at the 2025 Gold Cup Final. “It’s going to be maybe the last game that we’re going to play under pressure. That’s what we need, because we’re already qualified for the World Cup,” Pochettino was quoted in the social media update. Evidently. The seasoned soccer coach believes that the Gold Cup Final would be the perfect stage to help prepare for the FIFA tournament scheduled for next summer.

“I think it’s important that we have that difficult scenario to feel the pressure, to feel the stress,” the former Tottenham Hotspur coach said further about how Sunday’s high-stakes match is crucial for the USMNT to know where it stands against the world’s top soccer powers. After all, as he said, “All the games after will be friendlies.”

via Imago Credits: Instagram/USNMT

But it’s understandable why the USMNT coach is feeling the pressure ahead of the final Gold Cup rumble. After all, recent data make it clear that soccer fans in the United States are getting increasingly more interested in following the national team’s exploits at international tournaments. As per Fox Sports, the USA’s quarterfinal match against Costa Rica in the 2025 CONCACAF tournament was the most-watched non-Gold Cup Final match in US TV history, with 1.9 million viewers on Fox.

However, Pochettino shouldn’t stress himself too much. The USMNT’s skill has really shone through in this year’s Gold Cup, and facing off against Mexico shouldn’t be something for the coach to lose sleep over.

Pochettino’s team has thrived in the Gold Cup despite challenges

On July 6, the US Men’s National Team will take to the pitch in hopes of its eighth Gold Cup trophy, while Mexico will vie to haul its 10th. But considering how Pochettino has managed to usher in a new era in the USMNT since becoming the head coach, it seems like the scales are so far tipped in the US’s favor. Last year, soccer legends Jimmy Conrad and Tony Meola revealed that the coach has earned the respect of the players by not following in his predecessor’s footsteps, and allowing the athletes some wriggle room to figure things out on their own. At the Gold Cup Final on Sunday, this strategy could potentially yield its first major result.

However, the team will still need to work out the rough edges before tomorrow’s game. The USMNT came into the Gold Cup with an average cap of only 16 games, making the current roster one of the least experienced in the tournament, thanks to notable absentees in Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Tim Weah. Obviously, Pochettino couldn’t be prouder of what the team achieved despite all the issues.

“To arrive in the final of the Gold Cup was the objective. That was our first step and now our second step, third step, is to win,” the former Chelsea coach said of his boys ahead of Sunday’s game. But Mexico will surely be heading to Houston with all guns blazing. “Securing the title would give us momentum and show that the work we’ve done hasn’t been meaningless,” said Mexico’s coach Javier Aguirre on Thursday.

Who will have the last laugh? Just a few more hours before we know for sure!