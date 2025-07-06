USMNT’s Cold Behaviour During National Anthem Turns Head During Concacaf Gold Cup Finals Against Mexico

The moment we had all been waiting for is finally here. In a remarkable match-up, the USMNT is locking horns against Mexico for the prestigious CONCACAF Gold Cup. Either side has given its all to reach this stage and would be eyeing to lift the trophy. However, it seems the American boys managed to upset fans before the game even began!

Apparently, during the national anthems of both sides, while Mexico was singing with pride, the host nation was rather pale, not singing their “The Star-Spangled Banner,” in a way they should.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

USMNT slammed over poor national anthem display!

Ardent fans took over X to express their disbelief on X:

“It would be really nice if our national team would actually sing the anthem. Or at least just mouth it. Just saying.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Signing the national anthem with passion is a staple of international soccer games. Just watched the USMNT give no fucks about it.”

“The USMNT never sings the national anthem with the pride that our CONCACAF counterparts do 😩”

“No wonder it’s mostly pro-Mexico at the Gold Cup Final. The whole team is proudly singing their national anthem while our @USMNT players are barely mouthing the words to the American National Anthem. Embarrassing.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“@USMNT stone faced – one singing the anthem. The @miseleccionmxEN singing, tears in their eyes. Our lack of passion and pride is awful. I’ve never seen this….”

(This is a developing story…)