USMNT Expert Slams Head Coach for Not Addressing Drama With Christian Pulisic Before Crucial Games

“It’s in the past,” remarked Mauricio Pochettino when asked about the summer drama involving Christian Pulisic. The AC Milan forward had voluntarily withdrawn from the Gold Cup, citing fatigue, a move that cast Mr. Captain America in a negative light. Despite that, the USWNT boss called Pulisic up for the September friendlies against Japan and South Korea, even admitting in his latest presser, “We all make mistakes sometimes, because we read the situation in a different way.” While it may appear that things have been smoothed over between the two, US soccer expert Herculez Gomez believes otherwise.

The former American striker suggests the Argentine tactician may have brushed aside the matter merely “for the sake” of the current situation rather than addressing it as thoroughly as he should have. Gomez’s frustration came to light during his latest guest appearance on the Rog Bennett-hosted Men in Blazers podcast. The player-turned-pundit revealed that he recently had the pleasure of interviewing star players Giovanni Reyna and Joe Scally for ESPN’s Futbol Americas segment.

Interestingly, Gomez asked both players how they felt about the communication between the national camp, players, and coaches. Since they weren’t called up for this month’s camp, he wanted to know whether they had at least been given an explanation for their omission. Believe it or not, both simply looked at each other before answering with a blunt “NO!” That response led the former Seattle Sounders star to reveal that some players don’t receive any communication at all.

Unfortunately, the same seems to have happened with Christian Pulisic. Despite his stature—not just within the USMNT but also as one of the faces of U.S. Soccer—he apparently never had a direct conversation with Pochettino about what went down over the summer. For Herculez Gomez, that’s simply unacceptable. “There needs to be a talk,” said the 43-year-old. “It’s the obvious elephant in the room, and I would be very surprised if it is not addressed, and it should be addressed by Mauricio Pochettino.”

Having been familiar with Christian’s personality for quite some time, Gomez insisted that it’s not in the 25-year-old skipper’s introverted nature to go out of his way and have a word with Pochettino about what happened. Instead, Herc advised the USMNT coach that if he wishes to establish a good culture around the team, it’s mainly Pulisic that the former Chelsea, PSG, and Tottenham boss needs to buy in, considering the winger is key to leading the group.

While again stressing the importance of having the talk, Gomez added, “This ‘It’s behind us,’ I don’t buy that. There needs to be a coming of the minds. There needs to be at least two adults in the room to get these people together and move forward for the better of the US men’s national team,” giving a final reminder to Pochettino.

Some interesting tea, but, more importantly, a wake-up call. With little time left before the 2026 World Cup kicks off, seeing such problems emerge just months ahead will undoubtedly affect the team’s internal dynamics. If they fail to address them, well, never mind—many have already lost hope in the USMNT.

Everyone seems to have given up on Christian Pulisic and Co.!

When you have less than 10 months left before a prestigious tournament like the World Cup—especially one being played at home—this is the last thing you’d want to hear. But sadly, that’s exactly how it feels for some, including Herculez Gomez. “I don’t know what to expect anymore,” said the former striker in a similar segment. “That’s where we’ve gotten with the USMNT. Nobody really knows what to expect.”

The reason Gomez is feeling uneasy is that the Stars and Stripes are now down to just eight games and four international windows, which only makes the situation more disconcerting. Adding to that is the uncertainty surrounding the squad. As Gomez pointed out, by this stage, everyone should already have a clear idea of the team’s core—it’s best XI, the fringe players, and the overall structure. Instead, the troubling reality is that fans and pundits alike are still left questioning who the key center-backs, goalkeepers, number nines, and other vital pieces will be.

Interestingly, this was also echoed by fellow USMNT veteran Charlie Davies in his column for The Athletic. With only nine months to go before the World Cup kicks off on home soil, Davies criticized Pochettino for “still experimenting, still familiarizing himself with the player pool, and still ‘sending messages’ to players? Really?”

Meanwhile, Landon Donovan raised concerns of his own, questioning the omissions of Weston McKennie, Haji Wright, and Joe Scally, along with Johnny Cardoso, Yunus Musah, Tanner Tessmann, and Aidan Morris. To top it off, he even threw in another unexpected name, sparking fresh debate across the soccer world.

Notably, while announcing the September squad, Pochettino emphasized that this camp would not only be the last opportunity for everyone to see different players and fresh faces, but he also stressed that the group has the experience, quality, and ability to observe, assess, analyze, and ultimately create the best plan to ensure they arrive in top condition.

Moreover, he explained that as part of this strategy, he and his staff have maintained regular communication with club coaches to collect what he described as “priceless” insights into each player’s development. Alongside that, an individualized roadmap has been mapped out for every player in preparation for the 2026 World Cup.

Then again, how can one believe him when this clearly contradicts what Herculez Gomez revealed in his interview with Giovanni Reyna and Joe Scally—both players straight up said “no,” that they weren’t communicated with about anything. Pretty confusing, as fans certainly don’t know what to believe and what not to. Either way, share your views in the comments.