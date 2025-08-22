USMNT Icon Confirms President Donald Trump Stance for America’s Soccer Future Before 2026 FIFA World Cup

“Donald Trump is the most pro-soccer president that we have ever had,” remarked former U.S. Men’s National Team defender Alexi Lalas in an interview with The Times of London. Setting aside the obvious fact that the former soccer star supports Trump, Lalas firmly believes that the twice-elected POTUS will make the coming year one to remember for the United States, which is co-hosting the quadrennial 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside neighbors Canada and Mexico.

To underscore his point about Trump being a true standard-bearer for the beautiful game in America, Lalas added, “From a cultural, legacy and political perspective, he understands the power of what is coming next summer.” It’s more than just faith in the 45th and 47th president—it’s a conviction that the looming tournament carries immense significance for a nation where soccer rarely receives the warm recognition afforded to other sports like basketball, baseball, and their own version of football!

Over a month has passed since Lalas made this bold statement, yet, in his weekly segment of “Hello, Sunshine. What are we yelling about?” on X saw a fan again press the former LA Galaxy star on whether Trump truly is the leader who can help ensure the 2026 FIFA World Cup becomes a success for the U.S.

“Alexi Lalas, you’ve mentioned DT(Donald Trump) being the soccer president. Do you believe his administration is helpful to the US as host of the World Cup next summer? What do you think the experience of foreign fans will be during the World Cup? How can DT help ensure a successful World Cup?” questioned one fan on the Elon Musk-owned platform.

And guess what? Time has only made Lalas double down on his earlier position, as the 55-year-old pundit added, “Trump is the soccer president. No president has been more associated with soccer. The 2026 World Cup is on his watch, it’ll reflect on our country and him. He has a vested interest in it succeeding. Some will even want it to fail b/c it involves him. But it will be great…again.”

Looks like Alexi Lalas won’t be changing his stance anytime soon, as the Birmingham, Michigan native has full confidence in POTUS. And worst case scenario, even if things go south, the former defender believes the fall shall be taken by those who are against Trump’s leadership and actually want the President to fail in his pursuit.

For those wondering why Lalas is advocating so confidently for Donald Trump, it is also because of his inclusion in the recently concluded FIFA Club World Cup. The revamped inaugural tournament that was hosted in the USA last month turned out to be quite successful, even though there were issues regarding attendance.

But FIFA president Gianni Infantino vocally stating that the Club World Cup generated a profit of over $2 billion, $31 million per game, is no less than an indication of the fact that the U.S. is ready for a soccer revolution, with Trump making the most of it. Well, it’s not stealing a credit or something, but perhaps some behind-the-scenes revelations might change your mind about Mr. President’s caring nature for soccer.

Donald Trump is the key to a successful 2026 FIFA World Cup!

“I’m having a really great time. Tremendous sport,” said POTUS while speaking to DAZN’s Emily Austin right before the second half of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final between PSG and Chelsea kicked off. Well, if you think he said it just to please the thousands sitting at the MetLife Stadium for obvious reasons, well, he really was enjoying himself.

Even during the post-match celebrations—when Donald Trump handed the trophy to Chelsea alongside Gianni Infantino—POTUS stood there, not letting the London club celebrate on their own, instead insisting on being part of the celebrations with them. Not to mention, he even walked away with a winner’s medal as a keepsake. That’s the kind of dedication Trump showed for soccer.

And yes, he even has one trophy in his office too (after FIFA clarified that they have produced three Club World Cup trophies with Tiffany & Co., with the other two kept by Chelsea and at FIFA headquarters, respectively). Heck, before the Club World Cup final, Trump quipped that he could sign an executive order to have Americans start calling soccer “football,” just like the rest of the world. Smiling, he told DAZN’s host broadcaster, “I think I could do that.”

via Imago Reece James Chelsea FC, 24 haelt den FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Pokal, waehrend Chelsea nach dem Sieg gegen Paris Saint-Germain im Finale feiert. US-Praesident Donald Trump ist auf der Buehne, um mit dem Team zu feiern. USA, Chelsea FC vs Paris Saint-Germain, FIFA Club World Cup, Finale, Match 63, 13.07.2025 USA, Chelsea FC vs Paris Saint-Germain, FIFA Club World Cup, Finale, Match 63, 13.07.2025 East Rutherford *** Reece James Chelsea FC, 24 holds the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 trophy as Chelsea celebrates after beating Paris Saint Germain in the final US President Donald Trump is on stage to celebrate with the team USA, Chelsea FC vs Paris Saint Germain, FIFA Club World Cup, Final, Match 63, 13 07 2025 USA, Chelsea FC vs Paris Saint Germain, FIFA Club World Cup, Final, Match 63, 13 07 2025 East Rutherford Copyright: xScottxW.xColemanx EP_SCN

But jokes aside, the truth is that Trump is dedicated to making soccer a prominent sport—not just for the two tournaments entrusted to the U.S., but for the long term as well. In his second term so far, the president has spent more time alongside FIFA chief Gianni Infantino than with any other world leader.

The two have traveled together to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, shared seats at the Club World Cup final. If this isn’t enough, you shall know that back in July, Infantino inaugurated FIFA’s new Manhattan office. And guess the location of the venue? Naturally, Trump Tower.

Even back in his first term, Trump pushed vigorously to help land the 2026 World Cup for the U.S. And the result is in front of you as a known figure like FIFA president himself came to the Oval Office to proudly announce: “Congratulations, Mr. President! We will have a great FIFA World Cup and a great FIFA Club World Cup in the 🇺🇸 United States of America! 🤝Football Unites the World! 🌎❤️⚽”.

One tournament down successfully, another one to go! Regardless, share your thoughts on whether you agree with Alexi Lalas’ confidence in Donald Trump to make the 2026 FIFA World Cup a successful event.