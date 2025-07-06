USMNT’s ‘Most Important Player’ Playing 12 Minutes in FIFA Club World Cup Raises Worry

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé was one of the scorers in a thrilling 3–2 win over Borussia Dortmund. It was a heartbreaking result for Dortmund fans, but even more disappointing for USMNT supporters who once again saw Gio Reyna remain on the bench for the entire match, without a single minute of play, not even as a late substitute.

So far, Reyna has only logged 12 minutes in the Club World Cup, a glaring statistic that prompted former soccer star Alejandro Moreno to weigh in. Moreno, speaking candidly, began by referencing Claudio Reyna—Gio’s father and a respected former player. “This man knows what this is all about,” Moreno said. “He must know this goes beyond Gio’s talent or potential.” Yet even Claudio’s stature hasn’t shielded Gio from prolonged bench time at Dortmund.

Before diagnosing Reyna’s current situation, Moreno praised the midfielder’s abilities, saying, “I personally think Gio Reyna could be the most important player for the USMNT.” But he quickly shifted focus to Reyna’s challenges, suggesting that Gio needs serious self-reflection. “At some point, there has to be a recognition: ‘I’ve let the last two or three years slip by. I’m not going to do that again. Next week’s training will be my most important yet.’” Moreno’s comments pointed to a lack of consistent focus and work ethic—issues that date back to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In that tournament, Reyna saw just seven minutes of action against England, sparking tension in the locker room. Afterward, then-USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter cited Reyna’s poor attitude and lack of effort as reasons for his limited involvement. Fast-forward to 2025, and the pattern appears unchanged. Reyna’s only appearance so far came against Ulsan Hyundai on June 25.

Moreno didn’t just criticize; he also offered a solution: “To get out of this, you have to grind.” However, he added, “I could be wrong, but Gio doesn’t seem to have what it takes to grind his way back into the front of the line.” Reyna’s inconsistency in training and questionable commitment have raised serious doubts about his future with the national team.

According to The New York Post’s Peter Botte, Dortmund even featured Reyna in its U.S. marketing campaign—yet didn’t back it up with meaningful minutes on the field. Once again, Reyna was benched for Dortmund’s 3–2 loss to Real Madrid at MetLife Stadium, casting further doubt over his future at the club.

Is Gio Reyna’s cameo appearance a clue to his dark future with the club?

Despite the public discussions surrounding his potential, his role at Dortmund seems increasingly limited. Back in March 2025, transfer rumors swirled, and now Goal.com reports that Dortmund has told Reyna—alongside Haller and Moukoko—that they are no longer part of the club’s long-term plans.

CBS Sports analyst and former USMNT player Charlie Davies recently weighed in, suggesting AFC Ajax as a potential destination. “That would be a great fit,” he said. “We need to see Gio back to being confident again. Regular playing time at a high level would do wonders.”

The road ahead isn’t without hope. At just 22, Reyna still has time to turn things around. Despite setbacks, many of which he has contributed to, his talent remains undeniable. As ESPN’s Moreno emphasized, he’s still considered an important piece for the USMNT. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching, all eyes will be on whether Reyna can regroup, refocus, and reclaim his spot on the international stage.