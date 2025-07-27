USMNT Players Get Reality Check Over Playing For MLS Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

Alexi Lalas is willing to bet that the USMNT will win the FIFA World Cup in his lifetime. How can he be so sure? The former US defender backs his claim on belief. But there have been tangible changes, too, in the national camp, as per current team member Chris Richards. They are willing to get dirty on the pitch for a result. Well, whatever works for them, isn’t it? After all, the entire world will have its eyes on the nation when it hosts the World Cup in 2026.

While the soccer fans will be reveling in the sport’s biggest carnival, US soccer will have its own point to prove to the world. That the USA is now a soccer nation that can compete with the best. But for that to happen, a former player has a stern message – and some very harsh words that really put the MLS in a bad light. So, are the USMNT players listening?

Eric Wynalda is a name known to all soccer households in the States. Having an illustrious international career spanning a decade, the man knows what it takes to be successful. And he has been a coach, too. Now, after a stint as a commentator and an analyst, he has his show called Unleashed on YouTube. In the latest episode released on July 26, Wynalda took up one key topic for analysis. And it’s related to US attacker Gio Reyna getting linked with a move back to the MLS. “If Gio Reyna comes back and plays in Major League Soccer, that’s when I really worry about him, about all of it,” said the 56-year-old.

He brought up a similar visionary plan that US Soccer tried a decade back to uplift the USA’s World Cup display. “Remember when that idea like ‘let’s bring Michael Bradley with Jozy Altidore? Let’s put him in Toronto, and they’re gonna win MLS Cup, right?’ And they also brought Clint Dempsey back to play for Seattle,” added Wynalda. His point being? Altidore, Bradley, and Dempsey were the best talents to come out of the USA in the previous generation.

Dempsey had a thriving career in the Premier League, one of the best leagues in the world. Altidore was playing all over Europe in the best leagues. So was defender Michael Bradley. And they all came back to the MLS in the 2013-15 period. Wynalda then got into it: “After three years in the league, what happened to our national team? We didn’t f—— qualify. And you can’t put it together? Michael Bradley, Dempsey, and Jose Altidore can’t figure out a way to qualify against Trinidad?”

The team even had a young Christian Pulisic, who had just burst onto the scene as one of the biggest talents. When you can’t qualify from the CONCACAF pool, it means you are not doing well soccer-wise. The Unleashed Host actually knew the reason, though, for this debacle. “This is what happens when you come back and you are preparing for a World Cup and you are playing in Major League Soccer … You’re not going to be competitive in a World Cup environment. End of story. That’s not an opinion. That’s factual.”

And that is the message the former USMNT attacker has for his compatriots. “Let’s hope that our guys are in the most competitive environments that they can possibly be in. That they’re competing for something.” Which he says the US players will get in Europe. The standards in Europe are levels above the MLS. “You got to show up to work, and you are competing for something. It might be competing against relegation. You might have the ability to finish in the top six, which means millions to your club. Every game matters.”

And Wynalda even drew a great parallel. The USA lost the 2025 Gold Cup Final to Mexico. Incidentally, many MLS-playing players were in the team as the main guys, like Pulisic, Sergino Dest, Antonee Robinson, Weston McKenna, and others were either injured or had other commitments. The former Las Vegas Lights coach went on, “So when we get frustrated about the current team, right, and these guys that, you know, ‘we don’t think they’re good enough for the national team’ … Keep in mind, these guys are a product of the environment that they are currently in.”

Eric Wynalda is clear. The MLS is lax in terms of quality and competitiveness. The players here are “trying not to get hurt and not pushing it, not going into those tackles because they had an option and they opted out.” And suddenly, when it came to levelling up at the World Cup in terms of performance and fitness, they couldn’t raise it. “They started tearing ligaments and pulling muscles because they weren’t ready to compete at the highest level. And that’s what Major League Soccer represents. And Europe does not.”

European soccer leagues will give you the levels that you need to hit for the World Cup. The players will be in a mechanism, be it in training or playing competitive matches, that will tell them where they stand. And whether you can compete against the best. In fact, that MLS is not the answer has been noted by another former USMNT player besides Wynalda.

Former USMNT player raises concerns about the MLS

Just a few days ago, ESPN host Herculez Gomez was talking about the possible direction MLS may be taking. Apparently, the soccer league wants to implement the Division system like in the NFL. And Gomez couldn’t be more disappointed. “Major League Soccer needs to spend less time worrying about trying to be the NFL and more time worrying about how to be a better football league.” He pointed out so many things that are wrong with the MLS.

He complained how the Supporters’ Shield Trophy has faulty logic. And that the league doesn’t have promotion and relegation. If anything, the MLS and the new Division idea are ways to help the owners get richer. And not give fans better football. Gomez even gave some pointers that will actually help the MLS become a globally competent league. “Focus on player development. Focus on competing with League MX first and foremost, the best league in the region, and then with the rest of the world.”

In fact, maybe when that happens, USMNT players can actually come back to the States and still be able to compete on equal footing with the rest of the world. That is the day Alexi Lalas is dreaming of. When that happens, the MLS won’t even have to depend on Lionel Messi for sponsorship windfalls and viewership booms. As for the players, Eric Wynalda is clear. Find a European club ASAP.