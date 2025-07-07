USMNT’s Chris Richards: Parents, Net Worth, Career & More

Mauricio Pochettino has managed to take the USMNT to the 2025 Gold Cup Final. But with Mexico as the final hurdle, he would have hoped he had some of the main guys playing. Christian Pulisic, Sergino Dest, Gio Reyna, Folarin Balogun, and Antonee Robinson are all unavailable—some due to injury, some rested, and some are playing in the Club World Cup. Well, thankfully, the Argentine Head Coach has Chris Richards to pick for his center-back pairing with captain Tim Ream.

Incidentally, both the CBs of the USMNT have substantial Premier League experience. And with Richards, US Soccer is seeing the future. At 25 years old, he has already done what many Americans haven’t been able to do in Germany or England. But for his success, the 6’2” defender has his parents to thank in every way possible. Their sacrifice is what has helped him reach this stage in his life. So, let’s get to know the people who defined Chris Richards’ career.

Who are Chris Richards’s parents?

The Crystal Palace defender was born on March 28, 2000, to Ken and Carrie Richards. As fate would have it, the place where he hailed from didn’t have a great deal of love for soccer. But here was Richards, playing basketball and soccer all through his childhood. Thankfully, he had amazing parents who would make sure he got ample practice to develop into a quality athlete.

His father, Ken Richards, probably contributed to the athletic genes, as he was a basketball player. Richards Sr. played at Birmingham–Southern College and would go to Australia, Bolivia, and Iceland to play professionally. On the other hand, Carrie Richards was the superhero mother who was working jobs and being the emotional backbone of the family.

As the financial support became even more crucial after the 2008 recession hit the Richards family. “The recession broke us. We had to sell our house and move to a smaller house, same with cars. We both often worked two jobs. It was hard financially,” Carrie Richards said to FLOFC in July 2019. But whatever happened, they wouldn’t compromise with Richards’ sporting journey.

Sure, the path that Chris Richards took has meant he didn’t get to have fun like the other kids, and his parents so regret it. “He would often go from basketball practice to soccer practice, or [vice versa],” Carrie Richards said. “I do feel that he didn’t have much of a social life. He never got to attend prom or go out and do all the fun things kids do because he would have a game the next morning.”

But when it came to pushing their son towards a better future, Ken and Carrie Richards pulled out all the stops. That meant Ken Richards using his connections to get his son a trial at FC Dallas, one of the best academy setups in the country. And they spent sleepless nights strategizing which path would help Chris Richards fulfill his potential.

Yes, Chris Richards’ parents are life goals, and they must be so happy to see the defender becoming such an important player in the USMNT setup. Which would also mean the defender becomes a valuable asset in the sport.

What is Chris Richards’s net worth?

As per sources, the net worth of the 2025 FA Cup winner is estimated to be around $12 million. The defender has earned over $10 million across his career so far. That includes his earnings from Bayern Munich and Crystal Palace, as well as the sponsorship deals and endorsements. He is being paid about $3 million yearly salary by Crystal Palace, and he signed a contract in 2022 that runs until at least 2026, possibly 2027.

Before that, in his only season with the Bayern Munich first team, the US International had a weekly salary of £18,000. Besides his earnings from the sport, he does paid engagements with various brands like Crocs. He also endorses certain enterprises specializing in fashionable sports kits. That includes Footballer Fits, Classic Football Shirts, etc.

What is Chris Richards’s nationality?

Born in Birmingham, Alabama, Richards is an American citizen and is one of the leading defensive talents in the nation. He has played in the U20 setup, winning the CONCACAF U20 Championship in 2018. He played both the semi-final and the Final and helped the USA keep a clean sheet. In the Final, he would stand tall against their biggest challengers, Mexico. And now, in 2025, the entire nation is hoping Richards and Ream can once again thwart the Mexicans in the Gold Cup Final.

Making his senior debut on November 16, 2020, Richards has played 25 times for the National team so far and has 1 goal to his name. Let’s have a look at his soccer journey so far and some of his peak moments since he started at Hoover Soccer Club.

Chris Richards’s career

Starting as an aspiring basketball player and a soccer player, Richards’s small stature of 5’9” during his early years meant they went the way of soccer. Although, fatefully, he would have a growth spurt during his time with Texans SC in Houston. And at Dallas FC, he added 2 more inches along with more muscle mass to become a real prospect. But a decision had to be made. Does he pursue a full scholarship at the University of North Carolina or accept a loan offer from Bayern Munich?

The Richards family chose soccer heritage, and Chris Richards went abroad to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world. And he got his break soon after, appearing against PSG in a pre-season friendly in July 2018. In 2019, Bayern would sign the American on a permanent deal, and he would play regularly in the youth setup.

In 2020, Richards would make history, debuting for the Bayern first team and becoming one of the few Americans to play for the club. But as chances became sporadic, Richards had a decision to make. Thankfully, Premier League club Crystal Palace made his choice easy for him. And he secured a €12 million transfer.

This is where Richards fully bloomed, as he got regular chances in one of the toughest leagues in the world. After 9 games in the first season, Richards has played 26 PL games in the 2023-24 season and 26 in the 2024-25 season. His aerial prowess, coupled with his expertise on the ball, makes him a perfect center-back for Mauricio Pochettino, who prefers to play out from the back.

The biggest moment in his club career came in May 2025 when Palace beat Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City 1-0 to lift the FA Cup. And now, the 2025 Gold Cup Final awaits. Chris Richards will love to continue his final streak.