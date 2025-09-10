brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/Soccer

USMNT Star Credits Mauricio Pochettino While Coach Makes Blunt Request to Critics Post Japan Win

ByDiptarko Paul

Sep 10, 2025 | 1:38 AM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

How good were the USMNT boys tonight? After a sordid loss to South Korea last weekend, the Yanks bounced back in stellar style as they subdued Japan 2-0 at Lower.com Field on Tuesday. With the win, Mauricio Pochettino’s team also proved that critics of the USMNT’s Argentinian boss should think twice before dismissing his coaching wisdom. Following the win, Folarin Balogun, who had been facing a goalless spell for a long time, once again underscored how the ex-Tottenham manager has been instrumental behind the national team’s success.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Talking to NBC Sports after today’s match, the 24-year-old striker hailed Pochettino for helping the team navigate through troubled waters. “We’re building something big here with a top coach, and it takes time. He tried to emphasize that to us — to be patient — but at the end of the day, the result is the most important thing so I’m happy we were able to get it today,” Balogun said on how the seasoned coach has been able to uphold his end of the bargain.

The story is developing

ADVERTISEMENT

"Is Pochettino the secret weapon the USMNT needed to finally make a global impact?"

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved