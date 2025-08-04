USMNT Star Tim Weah’s Marseille Deal Details Revealed As Trade Nears Completion

“It’s a really complicated situation,” remarked prominent transfer guru Fabrizio Romano in a recent conversation with Men In Blazers while discussing the future of Tim Weah at Juventus. Despite committing to the Italian giants just a couple of years ago, the USMNT star has been linked with a move away from Turin. And it looks like his chapter with the Old Lady is coming to an end, as he gears up to begin one with Marseille.

In a “here we go” style confirmation, Fabrizio Romano reported on X that the French giants have reportedly agreed a verbal deal with Juventus over a loan for Weah. As per the intrinsic details mentioned, Marseille is signing the 25-year-old on a €1 million ($1.1 million) loan fee, with an obligation to buy for €14 million ($15.1 million).

Looks like the deal has been designed by keeping in mind Juve’s profit, as Romano stated that there also exist some add-ons worth €3 million ($4 million) as well as a sell-on clause. Then again, that’s the least the Serie A side could get, considering they are indeed losing out on a remarkable talent who had signed a contract with Juventus until June 30, 2028.

Not to mention, Tim Weah himself wanted to join Marseille. Correction: He “only wanted” Marseille, as Romano mentioned. In the meantime, the striker is waiting for the green light to pack his bags and travel to France. Then again, one wonders what exactly went wrong for both Timothy and Juventus. Well, this was also something that Fabrizio had stated earlier.

As mentioned, what Romano actually meant by saying “a complicated situation” on the Men In Blazers podcast wasn’t between the versatile American and Juventus, but rather between the player’s agent and the Italian side. The journalist reported that things were “getting very tense” between all parties, even compelling Tim’s camp to push forward with the Marseille move, securing a pre-verbal agreement.

That eventually led the Ligue 1 side to submit a significant proposal to Juventus. Initially, the Italian club was holding out for more suitors—particularly from the Premier League—such as Nottingham Forest and several other unnamed teams. However, Weah rejected that route, keeping Marseille as his top priority from the very beginning.

Romano even admitted, “I think this deal will happen. My expectation is for Tim Weah to be a new Marseille player, and a fantastic opportunity also to work with a top coach like De Zerbi.” Fast forward to today, the potential move has once again been confirmed by the master of all trades himself. As for Weah, he surely has a chance to be part of something exceptional with this latest move.

Marseille move is beyond special for Tim Weah!

Coincidentally, if the deal goes through, Tim Weah will be following in the footsteps of his father, George Weah. Yes, the former Liberian international and president of the African country used to star for Marseille from 1992-95. According to Transfermarkt, Mr. George made over 20 appearances for Les Phocéens, also notching 5 goals and 2 assits.

That, however, pales in comparison to what he achieved during his previous stint with Marseille’s rivals, Paris Saint-Germain—where he racked up 55 goals and 11 assists in over 138 appearances, not to mention winning the French league, two domestic Cups, and a League Cup. Even on the international stage, the former Chelsea, AC Milan, Manchester City, and AS Monaco forward lifted the 1995 Ballon d’Or, won the African Footballer of the Year twice, and was named The Best FIFA Men’s Player.

While the father has certainly set a high bar, the least Tim Weah can aim for is to win something at Marseille—something his father never quite managed. Perhaps then, he can start dreaming of similar glory. Yet, we also know there’s another clear reason why the forward wants to leave Juve, despite having made 43 appearances last season alone, notching 6 goals and 5 assists.

Well, the numbers you just read from his 2024–25 campaign are actually part of a total of just 78 appearances, 7 goals, and 7 assists overall. His lack of end product had become a growing concern for La Vecchia Signora, with Weah spending most matchdays on the bench. So, with the World Cup around the corner, it only made sense for the former Celtic FC star to seek a place where he could contribute more—and reduce the risk of being left out.

For now, Weah’s return to Marseille also means facing off against his former youth side’s senior team—Paris Saint-Germain. Let’s see what surprises he has in store for us!