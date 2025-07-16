USMNT Youngster’s Latest MLS Move Hoped to Gain Riqui Puig-Like Success Ahead of FIFA World Cup

On December 1, the LA Galaxy faced off against Seattle Sounders FC in a tightly contested match that ended in a 1-0 victory for the Galaxy. Despite sustaining an injury in the second half, Riqui Puig continued playing for over thirty minutes and delivered the game-winning assist on Dejan Joveljić’s 85th-minute goal. That decisive moment served as a ticket to the final, and the rest is history. It’s the kind of grit the 25-year-old Puig continues to carry with pride. Interestingly, it seems like one of Puig’s European counterparts is now walking a similar path and might end up taking the same career decisions as him.

Hailing from Sunderland, United Kingdom, the 22-year-old Giovanni Reyna has a high chance of landing in the Los Angeles FC. Just like Puig, Reyna also started his career with a European football club as a midfielder. While Puig used to be with FC Barcelona, the 22-year-old Reyna is currently with the German football club Borussia Dortmund. However, despite over 100 appearances for the German giants, Reyna has yet to become a reliable player and has not been given enough minutes. Maybe that’s why the youngster is eyeing to make a move to USMNT.

However, when the speculations about Reyna’s move got heated, soccer insiders ran to compare him with Riqui Puig. ‘Major League Soccer Moves’ posted a personal take on their X handle on July 15. In that tweet, they showed tremendous optimism in Reyna.

“Gio Reyna coming to LAFC reminds me a lot of when Riqui Puig joined the LA Galaxy. Both showed potential in Europe, but things didn’t quite work out. Gio could come here, dominate like Puig, and get back in the USMNT fold.” The insider X handle said. Their take on Gio continued: “From there, he’d have the option to return to Europe or stay if he wants. In my opinion, Gio would be the best 22-year-old player to ever play in MLS.” The LA Galaxy star, who played for Barcelona, has revived the LA Galaxy, as Galactic Tribune also emphasised.

Riqui Puig made his mark in 2024 with a standout campaign for the LA Galaxy. The two-time MLS All-Star racked up an impressive 37 goal contributions, including 17 goals and 20 assists, in just 36 appearances (34 as a starter) across all competitions. His clutch performances under pressure didn’t go unnoticed. That earned him the nickname Mr. November for his ability to shine brightest when the lights were at their peak.

Considering the seriousness of his injury, Puig is expected to be sidelined for most of the 2025 season. It’s a tough blow for both the LA Galaxy and its fans. He may have left Barcelona as an overlooked talent, but in Los Angeles, he reinvented himself. What once seemed like a risky move turned into the opportunity of a lifetime.

In LA, he found consistent minutes, flourished into one of the league’s top performers. He won the hearts of fans across the city. But as many fans are comparing the Spanish soccer prodigy with the USMNT star, Gio Reyna, could he really make that impact in the upcoming year to secure a spot in the FIFA World Cup squad?

USMNT Star Gio Reyna to LAFC?

It is nearly confirmed that Renya could take a flight to LA after a report by Ruhr Nachrichten revealed the potential move. The star’s next move is considered as a result of his quite shocking relationship with Borussia Dortmund. In the recently concluded Club World Cup, he played only 12 minutes for Dortmund, which was a shock for many fans. More so, after his FIFA World Cup game in Qatar against England, his relationship with the organisation has deteriorated.

Back in that tournament, Gio Reyna was limited to a mere seven minutes on the pitch against England. It was a decision that ignited serious locker room tension. Former USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter later pointed to Reyna’s attitude and lack of effort as the key reasons behind his minimal role. Maybe that’s the main reason why the USMNT star is expected to move to the US.

But here is a catch. ‘Extra Time Talk’ pointed out a different angle to the story. They reported that the MLS has improved its talent level since it became a league in the late 90s. If Reyna’s performance continues to decline, it could become increasingly difficult for the USMNT to justify his inclusion. As of now, there’s no finalized deal between Giovanni Reyna and Major League Soccer. But if he does move to MLS, all eyes will be on whether he can reignite his form and earn a place in the national team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.