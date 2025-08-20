USWNT’s Alex Morgan Makes Honest Tennis Confession Amid Her Upcoming US Open Stint

“Summer, you will be missed,” wrote Alex Morgan in an Instagram reel she posted recently, showcasing highlights from the first eight months of 2025. Whether it was spending quality time with her husband and kids or investing her time and money into various ventures, retirement life clearly suits her well. And as August slips away into a moment in time, marking the end of a lively summer, it seems the USWNT veteran has found something new to keep her busy. Well, more than Morgan finding it, it’s rather a thing itself that has found the former San Diego Wave forward: none other than tennis.

Didn’t see that one coming, did you? Guess golf’s not the only area of her interest, as now we might witness the 36-year-old on the tennis court. Well, at least an announcement from the US Open says so. Earlier today, the tournament’s official Instagram page shared the details of the 2x FIFA Women’s World Cup champion being one of the special guests for the Stars of the Open.

The event is slated to be held on Thursday, August 21, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Additionally, she wrote a special message for ardent tennis fans who may have certain expectations from her that read, “My tennis skills may not be anywhere close to soccer skills, but at least I’m bringing the vibes 😎.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by US Open (@usopen) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Quite an honest response from the NWSL champion — and one the tennis community will surely welcome. It’s also reassuring, as Morgan seems intent on giving fans an enjoyable experience. And that’s to be expected, given the caliber of names she’ll be sharing the stage with.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As the US Open coins it “One night, countless stars,” the event promises an electrifying blend of tennis legends and rising talents showcasing their skills. Fans can look forward to appearances by Coco Gauff, Andre Agassi, Venus Williams, João Fonseca, Andy Roddick, John McEnroe, Juan Martín del Potro, Dana Mathewson, Casey Ratzlaff, and more.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Notably, Alex Morgan isn’t the only special guest who will be present in the mix, as Grammy-winning producer Mustard will also grace the event with his presence. More than excited, fans should be proud of being a part of the Stars of the Open event. That’s because the ticket sales will benefit the USTA Foundation, which supports tennis and education programs for under-resourced communities.

For more information, ardent fans can explore all ticket and hospitality options on the official US Open website. Rest assured, it’s shaping up to be quite a day for the tennis community — something even Alex Morgan herself guarantees. And if soccer fans think this is the only glimpse they’ll get of their favorite women’s star, just wait a couple more months!

Alex Morgan is set to make her USWNT return!

Earlier, U.S. Soccer confirmed two October friendlies for the women’s national team against Portugal, with the first set for Thursday, October 23, at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania, and the second on Sunday, October 26, at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Connecticut — two venues where the USWNT has never lost. Both matches carry added meaning, as Alex Morgan and Alyssa Naeher will each be honored in special pre-match ceremonies.

via Imago NWSL: Chicago Red Stars at San Diego Wave FC Oct 16, 2022 San Diego, California, USA San Diego Wave FC forward Alex Morgan 13 and Chicago Red Stars goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher 1 hug after the game at Snapdragon Stadium. San Diego Snapdragon Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xOrlandoxRamirezx 20221016_YYY__159

Morgan’s tribute will take place in Pennsylvania, fittingly at the stadium where she scored the first of her 123 international goals — and just weeks after the 15th anniversary of that debut strike on October 6, 2010, against China PR.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

She announced her retirement from club and international play last fall. Naeher, a Connecticut native, will be recognized in her home state at the second match. And for fans who still can’t get enough of Morgan, there’s yet another opportunity to see her in action elsewhere. Either way, one thing is clear: even in retirement, her schedule is as packed as ever.