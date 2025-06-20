USWNT Captain Admits Past Team Members’ Role in Locker Room Culture

“We’ve built our game from Title 9 to the illustrious 99ers,” remarked Emma Hayes earlier, clearly acknowledging her intention to shape her own USWNT squad by drawing inspiration from the pioneering 1999 Women’s World Cup-winning team. And if the English tactician is committed to carrying forward the legacy of honoring the nation’s soccer tradition, then it’s safe to say that her players will follow suit with a similar mindset.

In fact, they already are, with women’s national team skipper Lindsey Horan, now Heaps, being one of the examples. The 31-year-old midfielder has admitted how the entire locker room of the American ladies is nothing but only about learning from those players who left the team by cementing their own legacy. Heaps made the heartfelt revelation during her appearance on the latest episode of the U.S. Soccer Podcast.

Talking to host and former player Meghan Klingenberg, Lindsey shared how the former USWNT squads have shaped her captaining of the current USWNT squad. “From you guys, it’s that grit, the passion, the standards that we withhold in every single training environment, meeting environment, game environment,” Heaps began.

Being a skipper of the US Women’s National Team comes with its own challenges. Yet, that doesn’t deviate the OL Lyonnes star from her one and only goal while leading her fellow teammates on the pitch: winning. As the former Colorado Rush player insists, that’s all she and her team cares about.

“There’s so much talk over these past few years about the evolution of this team, new players, new faces, how we’re playing, the culture change—all these, where the one common denominator for me as a captain that I always want to keep in place is: ‘we go out to win every freaking day.'” added Lindsey.

Surprisingly, there has been a narrative about the 99ers that they often criticize the current USWNT too much, with many claiming they even “hated” them. However, that was once denied by Lauren Cheney Holiday, insisting they only do so for the sake of the team, hoping they succeed. And after hearing Lindsey Heaps, we feel even the midfielder has also denied such a portrayal of the former players.

She hopes to retain this standard for a longer period, even excusing herself for being too passionate about it, especially in front of Meghan Klingenberg. Then again, the former Paris Saint-Germain superstar vocally called Meghan one of the players who ‘drove’ the current WNT into building that always-winning mindset.

USWNT had never been on the right path like this before!

Lindsey Heaps underscored the importance of retaining the sheer winning and optimistic culture of the former members of the team as it only helps the team to give their best every single day. In fact, the veteran midfielder vocally admitted that seeing the kind of standard that the former veterans and icons had instilled in the team only made the newcomers more feared about how would they keep their place in the team or end up giving a disappointing performance.

“I hate saying scared but we were scared coming in. We don’t want to freaking lose and disappoint,” admitted Heaps. But little did the USWNT captain admit that this exact fear was what helped her lead the upcoming generation of the American team, hoping the newcomers do realize the gravity of the events and what it actually means to don the red, blue, and white colors.

Of course, hearing all of this only made Meghan Klingenberg leave in awe and even found Lindsey Horan’s admission completely natural. In fact, the former left-back willingly clarified why exactly the former stars used to maintain such decorum and culture in the team. “I don’t think we were unkind. It was just like, this is the standard and you just gotta meet it and if you’re not then come back some other time,” admitted Meghan.

Such has to be the only way for the USWNT to move forward. Otherwise, how else do they plan to defend their 4 World Cups and 5 gold medal wins, don’t you think?