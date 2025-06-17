USWNT Coach Emma Hayes Sparks ‘Chicken Date Shop’ Buzz After Host Amelia Dimoldenberg’s Tease

It would be safe to say that Emma Hayes is enjoying her time in the United States. Well, it’s not just because of her “I’ve always loved working in America,” claim or the fact that she considers herself merely as an “Adopted American.” The London-born knows that beyond the stressful yet rewarding job of managing the USWNT, she can live to the fullest, enjoying everything there is with her family and friends. But who would have thought that would even see make the biggest crossover that hardly anyone would have thought of?

A meeting with none other than Amelia Dimoldenberg! How does that sound for a change? Yes, we are talking about the very renowned English comedian, writer, and presenter, who is also the creator of a web series called, ‘Chicken Shop Date.’ It all stems from the 31-year-old’s recent social media post, where she shared a selfie with Emma Hayes among her 2.6 million followers on Instagram story.

Even though it is a close-up selfie, which is taken outside, particularly at a fine dining place, both can be seen closely resting their heads against each other. While Hayes was donning a lethal black dress, Dimoldenberg was wearing pink as the two were looking quite stunning. Additionally, along with the picture, the renowned host wrote a caption saying, “Absolutely in awe of you” while tagging the English tactician.

That only saw the 48-year-old reshare the story among her 164K Instagram audience, with a small thank you note for Amelia that read, “The pleasure is all mine,” while again retagging the renowned influencer. Well, technically, it wasn’t just Amelia Dimoldenberg that Hayes was seen meeting last night.

The former WSL manager’s following story saw her share another snapshot, this time with a rather different name that goes by Mariella Frostrup. For those unaware, she is an Irish-Norwegian journalist and broadcaster who also happens to wear more hats of an author and campaigner.

Interestingly, both Hayes and Frostrup were seen posing with each other by keeping around each other’s neck. Additionally, the former Chelsea boss wrote a caption that read, “Superstar 🌟💫.” Well, well, well…looks like someone is busy meeting people, isn’t that right Emma? But you know what’s actually more interesting? The fact that she met with Amelia Dimoldenberg. And guess what, it has left ardent fans thinking only one thing, generating a significant buzz among them!

Has Emma Hayes teased her potential Chicken Shop Date with Amelia Dimoldenberg?

For those unaware of what exactly happens in the Chicken Shop Date, Amelia Dimoldenberg calls revered celebrities and interviews them in fried chicken restaurants. The English host makes things more interesting with the help of her own mix of sarcasm, deadpan delivery, and intended awkward humor to leave the viewers hooked.

Now given how her latest social media activity confirms that she met Hayes, it doesn’t give much of an impression of the fact that both recorded yet another episode of the Chicken Shop Date. However, what’s done is done as fans can’t stop obsessing over their latest potential collaboration. Many netizens simply don’t believe that it is indeed Hayes and Amelia that met each other.

via Reuters Paris 2024 Olympics – Football – Women’s Gold Medal Match – Brazil vs United States – Parc des Princes, Paris, France – August 10, 2024. Emma Hayes coach of the United States ahead of the match. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

Like one netizen, who took to X and shared the same picture to write, “Got an Amelia x Emma Hayes photo before Leah Williamson chicken shop date💔.” Seems like the user would have rather fancied the Arsenal star’s collab with the English comedian. Joining the disbelief bandwagon was another fan, who wrote, “WHAT UNIVERSE AM I IN.”

Reality check my friend, but it is indeed the very cosmos where we are breathing right now. Speaking of which, another netizen couldn’t hold their astonishment over this latest collab, writing “I’m gonna lose my s**t.” Wait, is it that surprising? Who would have thought right? But as it happened, one awaits whether we’ll actually get to see Amelia roll out her exclusive Chicken Shop Date glimpse with Emma Hayes.