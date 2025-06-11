USWNT Coach Emma Hayes Takes Essential Players Decision Ahead of 2027 World Cup Preparations

The USWNT has just one thing pinned to its board: the 2027 World Cup. After a successful turnaround in 2024—healing the wounds of the previous edition by securing a gold medal at the Paris Olympics—the American ladies now have tunnel vision for the next big prize, even with a couple of years still to go. While that goal demands extensive preparation and unwavering commitment from the players, with no room for excuses, Emma Hayes appears to have devised a strategy that could make the journey far more streamlined.

For starters, the English tactician has decided that the upcoming training camp roster will consist almost entirely of domestic players, specifically excluding those based in European leagues. Don’t mistake it for a petty favor to American-based stars—rather, the 48-year-old’s decision stems from the long club season that just wrapped up.

Of course, who better than Hayes to understand the kind of toll it takes on the players to play the year-long domestic season and quickly wear the colors of their nation? For someone who has spent over a decade managing Europe’s brightest club, she had 20+ international players under her to manage who had their respective national obligations.

“This is the first opportunity—and the only one—for them to take a break between now and the World Cup in two years,” Hayes told journalist Jeff Kassouf during an exclusive chat on ESPN’s weekly women’s soccer studio show Futbol W. “And player welfare and rest and recovery are also important for these players.”

The former WSL manager highlighted the pain points of the players who end up missing out on a proper offseason break due to their club commitments in Europe. “We don’t necessarily decide the international calendar, but this is one where we think it’s in the best interest of the players,” she added.

Hence, one can say that names like Lindsey Heaps, who was heavily involved in the year-long club season with Lyon, won’t be making her way in the next camp. Others may also include Emily Fox and Jenna Nighswonger, who played a key role in guiding Arsenal to its UEFA W Champions League glory.

The one exception, however, in this case, will be vice-captain and defender Naomi Girma. Having joined Chelsea earlier in January like Nighswonger, the former San Diego Wave star had remained absent from the team due to her calf injury. Fortunately, Girma did make her return in the recent friendlies against China PR and Jamaica.

The 24-year-old played full games, also helping her team secure a 3-0 and 4-0 win respectively as well as two clean sheets which the Stars and Stripes have struggled with lately. Therefore, expect Girma to make her way in the next doubleheader clash against the Republic of Ireland, which the USWNT will be playing on June 26 in greater Denver, Colorado, and June 29 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Either way, this is quite an efficient and rather safe approach from Emma Hayes. Clearly, she took this step in order to safeguard her star players from also getting injured. Speaking of which, are there any specifics that she’s looking to call and what’s her view on injured players?

Emma Hayes addresses long USWNT absentees

Aside from Naomi Girma, the former Chicago Red Stars manager also looks forward to the return of Rose Lavelle to the US camp. The star midfielder who played a key role in the 2024 Summer Games had been sidelined for the past six months due to an injury. However, last week, Lavelle made her return to the team, leaving Emma Hayes seemingly excited. “We miss her experience and [we’re] very much looking forward to her coming back,” said the London-born manager.

Notably, Hayes also addressed star forward Trinity Rodman, who was absent from the China PR and Jamaica friendlies. Though the Washington Spirit was summoned during the April camp, where she even scored her first goal since the Olympics within five minutes, the 22-year-old decided to fly to London for her back treatment again, keeping her out of action since April 12.

However, Emma insisted that both the USWNT and the Spirit are looking for a solution to make the conditions better for Rodman. “She has to feel that her back’s in a place that she can move beyond the pain that she’s carried for a period of time,” said the inaugural Women’s Johan Cruyff Trophy winner.

Too bad that Rodman still has time. Regardless, in the meantime, Emma Hayes will look to make the most with the USWNT in the absence of European stars.