USWNT’s 18-Year-Old Star Joins Captain Lindsey Horan to Extend European Club Journey

“Her qualities on the ball are unquestioned,” remarked Emma Hayes while praising teenage sensation Lily Yohannes. Having begun her professional journey with the USWNT at just 16, the young midfielder has only matured with time, showing similar growth at her domestic side, Ajax. However, it seems Yohannes is now ready to elevate and test her talents at the next level, as she is set to take her club career to Lindsey Horan’s team, OL Lyon.

The deal was announced on Monday after the eight-time European champions reached an agreement with Ajax last week to sign the 18-year-old American, according to ESPN sources. Yohannes has signed a contract that will keep her at the club until June 30, 2028. Sources told ESPN that the transfer fee is approximately €450,000 ($526,000), with Ajax also set to earn a percentage from any future sale. Yohannes was under contract with Ajax until June 2026. English champions Chelsea were also interested in signing her, ESPN previously reported.

