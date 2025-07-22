USWNT ‘Icon’ Alex Morgan Announces Her Return to Soccer in a New Role

It’s remarkable how time flies, as two years have passed since Alex Morgan hung up her boots. The former US Women’s National Team forward, who retired after being left out of the 2024 Paris Olympics roster, made the decision to step away from the game while also expecting her second child, a boy named Enzo, who was born just a few months ago. Since then, the ex-NWSL veteran has remained active in various sporting ventures, proving that a lot has transpired since her farewell to soccer. But what if we told you that, today, she’s making a return to the game in a brand new role.

Well, not the actual game per se, but yes, it involves the beautiful game. So what’s the deal here? Well, we all know that playing soccer on the pitch with your friends might be the best feeling, even though it takes a bit of a physical toll. But admit it, nothing matches the feeling when you take up those duels in video games from the comfort of your home. And keeping that in mind, the EA FC had to unveil this exciting update for the fans.

Earlier today, EA Sports FC released a short 40-second clip that announced the return of USWNT icon Alex Morgan in the game. Posted with a caption, “Here’s the tea: Alex Morgan returns in #FC26 as an ICON.”

AD

(This is a developing story…)