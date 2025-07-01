brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/Soccer

USWNT’s Midge Purce Hails Michele Kang’s Latest Olympique Lyonnais Milestone

ByAbhishek Mishra

Jun 30, 2025 | 9:08 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

If success needed a spokesperson, Michele Kang would be the natural choice. From making millions in donations and contributions to uplift women’s soccer to investing in three domestic clubs, the American businesswoman has proven to be the very embodiment of excellence in the sport — all while building her own remarkable journey in entrepreneurship. And just like that, she continues to tread a successful path in the beautiful game, recently achieving something so significant that it even left someone like Midge Purce in disbelief.

In an exciting development, the French club Olympique Lyonnais (OL) has announced a major leadership change by appointing Michele Kang as the Club President and CEO of Eagle Football Group. Already having been a part of the team as a member of OL’s Board since 2023, the 66-year-old will now be taking an active role in guiding the club’s executives while also leading the club’s case with the French financial watchdog, the DNCG.

As this news made rounds on the internet, it caught the eye of USWNT forward Midge Purce, who didn’t hesitate to make it quite a big deal. In a story shared by Olympique Lyonnais on X to announce this development, the Gotham FC star retweeted it and wrote a praising caption that read, “People don’t understand how insane this is. incredible.”

(This is a developing story…)

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Is Michele Kang the leader women's soccer has been waiting for?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved