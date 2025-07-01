USWNT’s Midge Purce Hails Michele Kang’s Latest Olympique Lyonnais Milestone

If success needed a spokesperson, Michele Kang would be the natural choice. From making millions in donations and contributions to uplift women’s soccer to investing in three domestic clubs, the American businesswoman has proven to be the very embodiment of excellence in the sport — all while building her own remarkable journey in entrepreneurship. And just like that, she continues to tread a successful path in the beautiful game, recently achieving something so significant that it even left someone like Midge Purce in disbelief.

In an exciting development, the French club Olympique Lyonnais (OL) has announced a major leadership change by appointing Michele Kang as the Club President and CEO of Eagle Football Group. Already having been a part of the team as a member of OL’s Board since 2023, the 66-year-old will now be taking an active role in guiding the club’s executives while also leading the club’s case with the French financial watchdog, the DNCG.

As this news made rounds on the internet, it caught the eye of USWNT forward Midge Purce, who didn’t hesitate to make it quite a big deal. In a story shared by Olympique Lyonnais on X to announce this development, the Gotham FC star retweeted it and wrote a praising caption that read, “People don’t understand how insane this is. incredible.”

