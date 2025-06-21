USWNT Star Addresses Washington Spirit’s Coaching Changes During Mid Season

“It’s really disruptive to have a coach leave the team in the middle of the season,” Megan Rapinoe remarked, questioning Washington Spirit owner Michele Kang over transferring head coach Jonatan Giraldez to her European-owned side OL Lyonnes. Despite just a year after joining the NWSL side after enjoying the highs of FC Barcelona Femini, the 33-year-old has left for a new challenge. While this sudden departure does prove Rapinoe’s point correct, Hal Hershfelt has offered the world of reassurance.

The USWNT midfielder has expressed her confidence in Giraldez’s assistant coach, Adrian Gonzales, who was announced as his successor by Michele Kang and Co. “We feel pretty confident with the transition,” Hershfelt began during her interview on the CBS Sports Golazo show.

“Considering we had Adrian at the start of probably halfway through my rookie year, he was the assistant head coach, so, I feel like it’ll be a pretty seamless transition,” added the 23-year-old, emitting all the optimism on behalf of her teammates, also hoping that they will continue to win under their ex-assistant and now-head coach.