USWNT Star Lynn Biyendolo’s Husband Gets Emotional After Noticing Subtle EA FC 25 Detail

“Experience unrivaled authenticity”—that’s how Electronic Arts (EA) Sports describes FC25. And boy, who would even deny it? Be it the gameplay, player features, names, clubs, or whatnot, the renowned American video game company has consistently raised the bar every year with its ultimate soccer game, building a massive fandom among ardent fans. And now, the latest to be swept up in a rollercoaster of emotions is none other than the husband of Lynn Biyendolo, Marley.

We’ve always wondered what it must feel like for soccer stars to see themselves in a video game. From facial expressions to body movements—even the tiniest skill moves—the developers really take things up a notch with these intricate details. And honestly, “excitement” barely begins to describe the feeling they must get. But perhaps the real magic hits even harder for their family members and loved ones.

Take Lynn Biyendolo’s husband, Marley, for example. He apparently got emotional after seeing his wife in the game—especially when he noticed the family name he shares proudly displayed on the back of her jersey. It’s only natural that the basketball star reacted the way he did. In fact, it was Marley himself who shared this heartfelt reaction on Instagram.

Posting a lengthy video with the caption “WE MADE IT,” Marley was visibly thrilled after spotting his wife’s simulated version in the game. “Chat, we have made it, bro. We’ve made it to FC25… we’re on a video game. Oh my God,” the 30-year-old repeated excitedly and emotionally while seemingly live-streaming the game for his audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by marley biyendolo (@marleeyb) Expand Post

“Our last name is on a video game. Are you guys seeing what I’m seeing right now? We’re all in the same universe now. Oh my god…chat… we’re on a video game bro,” Marley kept repeating his reaction, and next thing you know, he was getting teary-eyed, saying, “Babe, we made it,” repeatedly.

Of course, it was natural for Marley to play a match with his wife’s team, Seattle Reign, who were up against the forward’s former NWSL suitors, NJ/NY Gotham FC. Quickly scoring an early goal in a 5v5 simulation, Marley celebrated by adding, “You guys thought I couldn’t win on pro. You guys thought I didn’t do this living.”

Soon enough, Lynn Biyendolo also joined her significant other to watch him play. However, at that point, not only did Marley concede a goal, but the Melbourne, Australia native also ended up losing the 5v5 Rush match. Disappointed, he said, “That’s not right, babe. It’s embarrassing,” while Lynn laughed at her husband, saying, “I’m leaving,” as Marley tensely insisted he’d join her downstairs in a while.

Tough luck, Marley. But on the bright side, he got to witness his family’s name in the game—and it clearly meant a lot to the creator and streamer with 56.6K Instagram followers. Well, he should at least thank her wife, who initially wasn’t ready to change her last name!

Lynn Biyendolo had doubts about changing her family name until…

Earlier, Lynn Biyendolo shared a story about the only compelling factor that saw her change names. “So I originally wasn’t going to. I think that the Biyendolo name is amazing and incredible. But I’ve always thought like Williams, this is like an ode to my family and my dad,” she remarked during her conversation with Sam Mewis on The Women’s Game podcast.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/Lynn Biyendolo

She wrestled with the decision to change her surname throughout the wedding, but her father ultimately helped her make the call during a father-daughter dance. “I think you should change your name on your jersey,” said Lynn’s father before adding, “This is the family you chose to be in and Marley’s an incredible person.”

This instantly made Lynn cry, while also putting a full stop on her changing name dilemma. In fact, after learning how special this family name is around the world, the 2024 Paris Olympian’s decision was more clear. Sharing the backstory of this surname, Lynn said, “The Biyendolo name was gifted to Marley’s dad. And then he decided to give it to Marley and his brother.”

“Besides one other family in the Congo, anybody in the world who has the last name Biyendolo will be directly related. I think that’s really cool,” remarked the 32-year-old in a similar segment. Indeed, quite a remarkable story!