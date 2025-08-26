brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/Soccer

USWNT World Champion Retires From NWSL to Make European League Move Like Other US Stars

ByAbhishek Mishra

Aug 25, 2025 | 9:34 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

Naomi Girma, Jenna Nighswonger, and Crystal Dunn were some of the US stars who left the National Women’s Soccer League earlier this season in search of European glory. While there remains a possibility for either of these names to make a potential return to the American women’s domestic league, here we have the USWNT world champion, Morgan Gautrat, taking a permanent break from NWSL.

To be precise, the veteran midfielder has retired from the league for good.
The Orlando Pride star has left the club within the ongoing season to join Newcastle United Women’s on loan for the remainder of the season.

At 32, the midfielder has experienced just about everything from the top tier of the game. She was instrumental in helping Orlando Pride claim the 2024 NWSL Shield last November — the club’s first-ever trophy — before adding the league title just three weeks later. Since entering the NWSL in 2015 as the first overall pick with the Houston Dash, she has consistently performed at the highest level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

(This is a developing story…)

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Morgan Gautrat's move to Europe a sign of NWSL's declining allure for top players?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved