USWNT World Champion Retires From NWSL to Make European League Move Like Other US Stars

Naomi Girma, Jenna Nighswonger, and Crystal Dunn were some of the US stars who left the National Women’s Soccer League earlier this season in search of European glory. While there remains a possibility for either of these names to make a potential return to the American women’s domestic league, here we have the USWNT world champion, Morgan Gautrat, taking a permanent break from NWSL.

To be precise, the veteran midfielder has retired from the league for good.

The Orlando Pride star has left the club within the ongoing season to join Newcastle United Women’s on loan for the remainder of the season.

At 32, the midfielder has experienced just about everything from the top tier of the game. She was instrumental in helping Orlando Pride claim the 2024 NWSL Shield last November — the club’s first-ever trophy — before adding the league title just three weeks later. Since entering the NWSL in 2015 as the first overall pick with the Houston Dash, she has consistently performed at the highest level.

(This is a developing story…)