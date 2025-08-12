Utah Royals Get Major Update As Ex-manchester United Member Set to Make NWSL Move

Things aren’t looking good for the Utah Royals this season. Having kicked off their 2025 NWSL campaign on a rather poor note, they continue to struggle with their on-pitch results, currently trailing at the bottom of the table. With that, the Salt Lake metropolitan city is keenly making some changes in and around the club, and the latest one being the signing of former Manchester United staff member Harvey Bussell.

The Red Devils Women’s head of player recruitment will be leaving the club to take up the same role with the NWSL side. Having joined United in October 2022 from Millwall as a talent scout, Bussell was promoted to head of player recruitment in June 2023. He will depart at the end of the summer transfer window to join the Royals, currently sitting at the bottom of the league table.

This summer, United have brought in just one new player — Sweden midfielder Julia Zigiotti Olme. During Bussell’s tenure, the club signed notable names including Brazil’s Geyse, Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa, World Cup winner Irene Guerrero, England’s Gabby George, USWNT goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce, Netherlands’ Dominique Janssen, France’s Melvine Malard, Canada’s Simi Awujo, and Wales defender Gemma Evans.

However, several have since moved on, including Geyse, Guerrero, and Evans, along with other major departures such as former captain Katie Zelem, ex-England goalkeeper Mary Earps, and Spain’s Lucia Garcia.