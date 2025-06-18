Washington Spirit Announce Landmark European Signing Amid Jonatan Giráldez’s Exit

The past few weeks have been quite a shake-up for the Washington Spirit. After kicking off their 2025 NWSL season on a high note with a Challenge Cup win, the D.C. side has seen things take a downturn. In addition to slipping to fourth place in the standings with 22 points, they also lost head coach Jonatan Giraldez just a year after his arrival from FC Barcelona Femení, as he signed with OL Lyon. However, the Spirit knows how to bounce back from setbacks as their latest move sees them secure a historic signing from Europe.

The new protagonist goes by the name of Sofia Cantore. Born and brought up in Lecco, Italy, the 25-year-old forward arrives in the States from Juventus after having signed a three-year deal with the Spirit. The deal keeps the talented European star at Audi Field until 2028. Though the NWSL side has yet to officially announce the signature itself, Cantore will link up with her new teammates after July 1.

Notably, this transfer marks a milestone for the Spirit because Sofia becomes the first-ever Italian international to play in the NWSL and only the second to play professional soccer in the U.S., as noted by journalist Jenna Tonelli on X.