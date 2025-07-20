Washington Spirit Insider Reveals Trinity Rodman Comeback Update Amidst Her Training Return

After an extended spell on the sidelines, Trinity Rodman is back on the pitch with the Washington Spirit, rejoining team training on Saturday for the first time in nearly three months. While away from the group setting, she continued to train on her own in the past few weeks, focusing on recovery and conditioning in hopes of making a return.

The U.S. forward, who played a pivotal role in the USWNT’s Olympic gold medal win last year with three goals, has not featured in a competitive match since April 12, thanks to a lingering back injury about which Rodman has been repeatedly concerned since the Olympics.

The recurring issue has severely limited her international appearances. It had kept her to just one cap with the national team in the past 11 months. But the star player is back with the team. USWNT head coach Emma Hayes also reported the past month that Rodman would return to training at some point in July. Hayes had said, “She’s in great spirits, and I know we’re moving in the right direction with Trin. Both club and country have been working hard to get her to this stage.” But on July 19, the Washington Spirit insider also hit fans with a seemingly confirmed comeback of Trinity.

The insider reported to ESPN, “It’s great to have Trinity back with our team. Player health and well-being are always our top priorities, and Trinity has put in a tremendous amount of work to return to training. She’s an important part of our team, and we’re all looking forward to our first match back in front of our fans on August 3.” This came after Trinity Rodman posted training pictures with a Spirit teammate on Instagram on July 19. The caption of her post goes like, “We back back”.

This is a developing story!