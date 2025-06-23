Washington Spirit Remain Unaffected Despite Head Coach’s Absence at San Diego

The Washington Spirit may have switched out the nameplate on the manager’s door, but things remain much the same on the pitch. After Jonatan Giráldez’s final game ended in a 2–0 defeat to the Portland Thorns on the previous matchday before joining OL Lyonnes, Sunday night’s clash against the San Diego Wave saw newly promoted former assistant and now head coach Adrian Gonzalez take the reins in full-fledged fashion.

However, it wasn’t the affair one expected it to be as the DC-based club played a surprising stalemate against the California-based club. In fact, to put it more precisely the visitors were lucky to have escaped with a point as the home side was more dominant at the Snapdragon Stadium. If you don’t believe us, perhaps the number may clear the picture!

Jonas Eidevall-led San Diego took 16 shots in total, with six on target, clearly putting pressure on the Spirit defense throughout the match. They dominated possession with 65%, completing 486 passes at an impressive 85% accuracy. Defensively, they remained disciplined with only 11 fouls and a single yellow card, while avoiding any red cards or offsides.

In contrast, Washington Spirit struggled to maintain control, managing just 7 shots with only three on target, 35% possession, and 276 passes with a 74% pass accuracy. Their frustration showed with 14 fouls and 3 yellow cards, reflecting the pressure San Diego consistently applied, let alone the Spirit bleeding in terms of the attack. So who actually did well?

Perhaps it was only the backline, especially goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury, who impressed in the stalemate. Aubrey made over six crucial saves in the game, out of which two of them were rather clutch stops during the final 10 minutes of the additional time. Otherwise, it would been their second consecutive defeat in the NWSL before the women’s soccer hits the international break.

With this draw, the Washington Spirit missed the chance to leapfrog the San Diego Wave in the NWSL standings. The table is currently led by the KC Current with 33 points, followed by the Orlando Pride with 25. The Wave and the Spirit sit just behind, with 24 and 23 points, respectively.

All the NWSL teams will return to action directly after July, where Adrian Gonzales and Co. will host Portland Thorns at Audi Field on August 3rd. That gives enough time to the newly promoted head coach to figure out what has gone wrong and how else they can fix it. More importantly, pressure also remains on Adrian to prove everyone wrong for the biggest thing that people are doubting!

Washington Spirit needs to buckle up, quickly!

One can’t deny the skepticism surrounding the Washington Spirit’s decision to dismiss Jonatan Giraldez, that too, in a mid-season run. Having arrived last summer from FC Barcelona Femini around the exact same time, the 33-year-old did well, leading the team to the NWSL Championship final, even though they lost against Orlando Pride, while also losing out on the Shield with just a difference of four points.

Then again, revenge was taken in the NWSL Challenge Cup, where the Spirit emerged victorious over Marta and Co. With the same winning mentality, they kicked off the 2025 campaign, but so far, we know how it has been for them. Owner Michele Kang hasn’t been stopped from being questioned since she decided to send Giraldez to coach another European-owned French team, OL Lyonnes.

While calling the move a necessity, she expressed her belief in Adrian, hoping he maintains the level of the team to the fullest. “Adrian has proven that he is ready for this role,” remarked Kang, thanking the coach for stepping up. Surprisingly enough, even the players aren’t bothered by Giraldez’s departure and rather expressed their faith in Adrian.

Hal Hershfelt was one of the names to do so, who recently remarked, “We feel pretty confident with the transition,” before adding that both Jonatan and Adrian have practically the same approach. “They do have the same mentality and we have a really good foundation. So I think that’ll be great for us,” added the star midfielder. Well, if you say so, Hal.

Meanwhile, on a much more positive side, the Washington Spirit earlier announced the signature of Juventus forward Sofia Cantore. Until the time Trinity Rodman returns from her back spasm, the new arrival will be looking to make a mark on the team. Then again, all eyes are on Adrian Gonzales to hopefully turn things around for the NWSL side.