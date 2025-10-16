What Happened to Trinity Rodman? USWNT Star Exits CONCACAF W Champions Cup on Crutches, Leaving Netizens Worried

Looks like troubles won’t be leaving Trinity Rodman that easily. Months ago, the USWNT forward was struggling to get back on the field due to persistent back problems. From lengthy breaks to even flying to London for a treatment, Rodman did everything in her power to return stronger. But who would’ve thought misery would strike again so soon? The Washington Spirit star left fans heartbroken after suffering what appeared to be another serious injury on Thursday night.

During the Spirit’s dominant 4-0 win over CF Monterrey Femenil in the Concacaf W Champions Cup, the 23-year-old was forced off the pitch in tears. The injury came just moments before the referee signaled the end of the first half. Initially, in the 37th minute, Trin was seen battling Monterrey’s Daniela Monroy for the ball along the touchline. However, the contest of attempting to poke the ball loose resulted in the forward going down on the field in visible pain.

The California native immediately signaled for medical assistance. As trainers rushed to her aid, Rodman remained on the ground, clearly distressed. Even as she tried to get up, Trin started shedding tears the moment she struggled to place any weight on her right leg. With no chance of continuing the rest of the game, Adrian Gonzales and Co. were forced to replace the star forward in the 41st minute, bringing on Brittany Ratcliffe.

Unfortunately, the worrying scenes didn’t end there. Eyewitnesses at Audi Field reported that Trinity Rodman was spotted heading from the Spirit bench to the locker room on crutches during the halftime break. She was seen after the game wearing a knee brace, though Washington Spirit offered no immediate update on her condition.

Eventually, she missed out on the remaining half, with her teammates doing the job. As the NWSL star had left the pitch before Croix Bethune’s six-minute strike, the rest of the goals came in the latter half, courtesy of Rosemonde Kouassi (54′), Gift Monday (57′), and an own goal from Valeria del Campo (67′). The win saw the Washington Spirit secure the top spot in Group B and a place in the tournament semifinals.

But everything came at the cost of losing their star player, as the injury also cast a somber tone over the game at Audi Field. Having only recently returned after nearly a four-month injury absence, Rodman’s latest setback has raised major concerns about her fitness and left fans hoping for a swift recovery. Not to mention that this injury couldn’t have come at a worse time!

Will Trinity Rodman miss the USWNT’s October window?

A pretty valid question. Earlier on Wednesday, Trinity Rodman just left a big smile on the face of her ardent fans after Emma Hayes announced her in the USWNT’s upcoming October window, where they gear up for a doubleheader against Portugal (Oct. 23 and 26) and another against New Zealand (Oct. 29). Individually, this call up also meant that Trin was returning to the WNT after April.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Head coach Emma Hayes expressed her delight at having the forward fit and ready again after a four-month recovery period to address her back problem. Since returning, the 23-year-old has found a form for the Washington Spirit, netting seven goals in 13 appearances. “I’m super excited to have Trin back with the group — but a healthy Trin I think is the important thing,” Hayes told a news conference.

“She’s one of the best players in the world, and we’ve had to play without her for more than a year,” remarked the former WSL manager. But who would have thought that a fresh setback might once again put Rodman at risk of being left out of the national team? Given the nature of her injury, it’s only natural to wonder if Hayes might be forced to call in a replacement.

And don’t even ask about her domestic pursuits. The Newport Beach native had plenty to offer for her club, which not only advanced in the CONCACAF W Champions Cup but is also approaching the NWSL playoffs. This leaves Trinity Rodman in an unfortunate position, likely sidelined for the time being until a proper diagnosis reveals the full extent of her injury.