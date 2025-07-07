What Is Diego Luna’s Nationality, Ethnicity & Religion? Is He Mexican?

A reporter once asked the USMNT star winger Diego Luna, “What would you be doing if you weren’t a soccer player?” And he replied, “Man, that’s tough. A firefighter, maybe.” Well, it was truly a blessing from God that the beautiful game found its future superstar in a firefighter’s suit. When the chance presented itself, Diego didn’t shy away from grabbing the opportunity to shine, upwards and onwards.

From suffering a broken nasal bone in January against Costa Rica to breaking opponent teams’ hearts, Diego does his attacking job seamlessly. The 21-year-old star player has been pounding the opponents since he got on the roster. But as his fame spreads beyond the field, fans want more details on Luna than just knowing him as a good scorer in clutch moments. The soccer prodigy’s life is now in demand of public scrutiny. Who is he? Where is he from?

What is Diego Luna’s nationality?

There is actually no official or trusted source that confirms Diego Luna’s nationality as American. But Diego Luna identifies himself as Mexican-American. The 21-year-old was born and raised in Sunnyvale, California. This is where Luna’s soccer journey started. He used to play for Real Salt Lake as an attacking midfielder. Although Luna is American by birth, his family members have always been supporters of Mexican soccer teams since his childhood. In a recent interview, he mentioned that he had been the only exception in his family, rooting for the U.S. soccer team instead.

His enthusiasm towards soccer is evident from his recent interview with FOX Sports. But alongside, he also expressed that there were odds of his joining the Mexican soccer team when he was under 20. When the reporter asked him, “You’re from California, but you could have represented Mexico instead of the U.S. What was it like having both options?” Luna’s reply was, “Yeah, they contacted me about playing for them when I was with the [U.S.] under-20s. But that was a long time ago now.” He has roots in Mexico.

But while saying this, he also expressed thoughts on the question of his future involving two countries. He said, “I have respect, and I love Mexico and I love being Mexican, but I grew up in the United States… Ever since I was born here in the US, I was raised here. It gave me what I have now. It got me to where I’m at now. I was born and raised in the United States, so it’s only right to play for the country that raised me to who I am.” So, the answer is clear, but it gets difficult for any player when the national team might kick you out, or you don’t get a chance to appear on the roster.

What is Diego Luna’s religion and ethnicity?

As mentioned above, Luna was born in Sunnyvale, California, but his parents are of Mexican descent. It is his Mexican roots that opened up doors for him to potentially play for Mexico first. His parents’ roots and culture gave him the option to choose between two soccer powerhouses. Luna’s father, Alberto ‘Beto’ Luna, a former professional indoor soccer player who played for the San Jose Shocker in the 1980s, and his mother, Suzanna Luna, are of Mexican lineage. The intrigue deepens about Luna’s future. If given a chance, would he take a shot at representing Mexico on the global stage? Well, interestingly, he was asked the same thing last summer.

And Luna’s response? He said, “I’ve never closed down any doors. For me, it’s continuing to perform and who’s going to give me the best opportunity. I know there’s some changes going on at the Mexican Football Federation, U.S. Soccer, too, but there are some big changes going on, so we’ll see what happens there.” But that was merely a possibility that Diego shot down in the same interview.

He kicked off his soccer journey with the Palo Alto Soccer Club in California. He then joined the San Jose Earthquakes Academy, followed by the Barca Residency Academy in Arizona. But everything changed in 2021 when, at 18, he began playing for El Paso Locomotive after working hard every single day. Maybe he wasn’t just playing good soccer, but was already visualizing himself representing the United States on the international stage and making a name for himself.