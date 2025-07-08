What Is Jude Bellingham’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

Alfredo Di Stefano, Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham—or in a league of his own—Jude Bellingham is a talent who needs no introduction. Drawn in parallel with such icons of the beautiful game, he’s setting the world ablaze at just 22 with his exceptional skill and remarkable temperament. From humble beginnings at Birmingham City to a meteoric rise at Borussia Dortmund, and now living the dream at Real Madrid, the English midfielder has carved out a brilliant path for himself. While his abilities on the pitch hardly need further emphasis, many remain unaware of his personal side, including his background, ethnicity, and religion.

Jude Bellingham: nationality, ethnicity, and more

Jude Bellingham was born on June 29, 2003, in a market town called Stourbridge, which is located in the Metropolitan Borough of Dudley, within England’s West Midlands, and lies along the River Stour, which is roughly 11 miles (18 kilometers) to the west of Birmingham. He comes from a diverse ethnic background and was raised in a well-to-do family.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bellingham hails from a mixed-race lineage. While father Mark comes from the White British descent, the midfielder’s mother, Denise, is of African-Caribbean descent. While being born in England sees him proudly represent the Three Lions, he is also surprisingly eligible to play for the Republic of Ireland.

AD

via Reuters Soccer Football – LaLiga – Real Madrid v Osasuna – Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain – October 7, 2023 Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

That is because he was eligible to apply for an Irish passport because of the fact that his paternal grandmother was Irish. In fact, one of his old childhood pictures has even seen him don a shirt of ‘The Boys in Green.’ Then again, why he wanted an Irish passport is actually due to a very interesting reason regarding his Real Madrid transfer.

Soccer runs in the family!

The beautiful game runs in the blood of his family. Father Mark was also a former soccer player and played in non-league football, but later became a police officer. Having played for clubs such as Halesowen Town, Sutton Coldfield, Stourbridge, Bromsgrove Rovers, and Leamington, Mr. Mark primarily played as a striker.

During his playing days, he used to demonstrate remarkable finishing ability, racking up more than 700 goals over a 25-year career. In fact, his former manager Jason Cadden praised Mark’s dedication while speaking to the Daily Mail, stating, “I don’t know how he did it. In evening games, the full-time whistle would blow, and you’d see Mark sprint off. He’d jump in the shower, get in his car, and start his police shift at 10 pm.”

That must have inspired not just Jude but even his younger brother, Jobe, who also followed in the footsteps of his father. He is treading a similar path to his elder brother, having started from the Birmingham City academy. While a quick detour was made at Sunderland for a couple of years, it was in June 2025 that Jobe signed for Borussia Dortmund, bringing the Bellingham name back in Germany.

Heartwarmingly, Jude once revealed how his dream to become a soccer player was ignited after having watched his dad play. “When you go and watch him play every week in non-league, you know it’s not the Premier League or anything, but seeing the way he played and the atmosphere, it made me fall in love with football so he was probably my first hero,” said the Real Madrid star while speaking to the Sun.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/Jude Bellingham

Today, his dad oversees both of his sons’ soccer careers, having successfully become a licensed FIFA agent after passing the required exams. Meanwhile, his mother, Denise, a homemaker, has always supported her children’s dreams. In fact, her role goes even deeper than that, as Jude once shared: “The role my mum is playing is massive. I think at the minute it is probably the biggest role of anyone, even probably more than my coaches and managers, to be honest.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But what kind of values has she taught in terms of religion?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is Jude Bellingham’s religion?

Jude Bellingham hasn’t publicly commented about following any specific religion. However, it is assumed that he follows Christianity. Not to mention that he grew up in England, a country that upholds strong Christian roots. Beyond that, the lack of direct statements from Bellingham makes his religious views purely speculative.

Like many players, Bellingham seems to keep his personal beliefs private. While he doesn’t appear to be outwardly religious, one has to understand the importance of respecting the former Dortmund star’s choice to keep this aspect of his life out of the spotlight.