What Is Leagues Cup’s New Format? Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Others Gear Up for MLS vs Liga MX Title Clash

The 2025 Leagues Cup has officially kicked off in style. This annual competition, held from July to August, brings together some of the most exciting action from Major League Soccer in the United States and Mexico’s Liga MX. Initially launched as an eight-team competition, four from MLS and Liga MX, six years ago (2020 & 2022 seasons cancelled), many changes have been made within the tournament since then, and this year is no exception.

Well, not just because it features some of the biggest names in the beautiful game, including Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Ramos, and more, but also because of some interesting tweaks in and out of the event. So with the third edition already off and running from July 29 to August 31, it’s worth taking a closer look at what’s changed this time around.

A new look of the 2025 Leagues Cup

This year’s tournament returns with a refreshed and expanded format. Unlike last year, when 45 clubs from both countries featured, this year, the number has been reduced to 36, 18 being from Liga MX and 18 from MLS, which consists of nine teams from the Eastern and Western conferences each, based on participation in the previous season’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

The competition will unfold in two stages: Phase One and Knockout Rounds. Of course, it’s not like all the teams will solely be competing in this tournament, as they’ll simultaneously be carrying forward with their regular-season games as well. Keeping in mind the fixture congestion, the Leagues Cup has designed a decent schedule with knockout matches taking place during midweek.

Schedule

Phase One: July 29 – August 7

Quarterfinals: August 19-20

Semifinals: August 26-27

Third Place: August 31

Final: August 31

For now, Phase One has officially kicked off, which is basically a group stage. Each team will be contesting three consecutive matches, which totals up to 54 matches. Basically, all the 36 teams have been split evenly into two regional groups, Eastern and Western regions. In each region, teams will be placed into three tiers based on their Leagues Cup ranking.

Tier 1 includes 1-3 ranked teams from each league, Tier 2 includes those ranked 4-6, and Tier 3 consists of 7-9 teams each. The Leagues Cup Ranking combines league performance across 34 regular-season matches into a unified table. MLS rankings are determined by the 2024 Supporters’ Shield standings, with San Diego FC placed last, while Liga MX clubs are ranked based on their combined results from the 2024 Clausura and Apertura tournaments.

During Phase One, each club will face three opponents from the opposite league. While the matches are cross-league on the field, results contribute to league-specific tables. In simple words, the MLS clubs earn points toward the Leagues Cup MLS table, while Liga MX clubs earn points toward the Leagues Cup Liga MX table.

Interestingly, if a situation arises where the clubs are tied on points at the end of Phase One, a series of tiebreakers will be applied in the following order: first, the number of wins in regulation time; followed by goal differential; then the total number of goals scored; next, the fewest goals conceded; after that, the fewest disciplinary points based on yellow and red card accumulation in the fair play table; and finally, if needed, a draw organized by the Leagues Cup.

Now coming to the knockout stage, the top four clubs from each Leagues Cup league-specific table advance to the Knockout Rounds and will be placed in a fixed bracket to compete in the single-game elimination matches beginning with the Quarterfinals (four matches). The pair for the last eight stage—that would consist of four MLS and Liga MX sides each—will be decided on the Leagues Cup Phase One performance, with an inverse order of ranking among the respective league tables.

Here’s how it will pan out:

MLS 1 vs. LIGA MX 4

MLS 2 vs. LIGA MX 3

MLS 3 vs. LIGA MX 2

MLS 4 vs. LIGA MX 1

A crucial note to know is that in the Leagues Cup, matches cannot end in a tie. If a game is level after 90 minutes, both teams will receive one point, with the winner of the ensuing penalty shootout earning an additional point. A win in regulation time, however, is worth the full three points.

The four advancing clubs will compete in the two Semifinal matches, as determined by the bracket. While the winners from each game will be contesting in the finals on Sunday, August 31, those who end up losing the semifinals will be contesting for third place, which apparently holds quite as much significance as one would expect it to.

What is at stake for the Leagues Cup?

The Leagues Cup offers multiple pathways to the Concacaf Champions Cup. Not only will the two finalists in the tournament automatically secure qualification, but even the winner of the third-place match will earn a spot. Additionally, the club that emerges as the 2025 Leagues Cup champion will receive a direct berth in the Round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Which teams are contesting in the Leagues Cup?

Here’s the list of all the teams from MLS and Liga MX:

MLS:

S.NO Teams Atlanta United 2. Charlotte FC 3. FC Cincinnati 4. Colorado Rapids 5. Columbus Crew 6. Houston Dynamo 7. Inter Miami 8. LA Galaxy 9. Los Angeles FC 10. Minnesota United 11. CF Montreal 12. New York City FC 13. New York Red Bulls 14. Orlando City FC 15. Portland Timbers 16. Real Salt Lake 17. San Diego FC 18. Seattle Sounders

(Note: MLS expansion side San Diego FC, which is making its debut this season, will replace the Vancouver Whitecaps FC under the league’s updated North American cup qualification rules.)

Liga MX:

S.NO Teams Atlas 2. Atletico de San Luis 3. Club America 4. Cruz Azul 5. Chivas Guadalajara 6. Juarez 7. Club Leon 8. Mazatlan 9. Monterrey 10. Necaxa 11. Pachuca 12. Puebla 13. Pumas UNAM 14. Queretaro 15. Santos Laguna 16. Tigres UANL 17. Club Tijuana 18. Toluca

How to watch the Leagues Cup live?

All matches of the 2025 Leagues Cup will be streamed through Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass for subscribers. However, if you don’t have a subscription, World Soccer Talk reported that FS1 will broadcast 12 group stage games in English, while UniMás and TUDN will air seven matches in Spanish. Both networks are also expected to carry additional coverage during the knockout rounds.