Who Are Josh Sargent’s Parents? Meet Jeff Sargent and Liane Sargent

“He would be a great acquisition for many clubs in the Premier League, especially some of the newly-promoted ones,” former English soccer player Cameron Jerome said about USMNT star Josh Sargent, as he was all praise for the young American player. Netting 31 goals across the last two seasons, Sargent has become a force to reckon with for his club, Norwich City, and as a result, has attracted the attention of the top clubs. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, Sargent is set to play a key role there. But do you know the pillars behind his success?

Who is Josh Sargent’s father? Meet Jeff Sargent

Interestingly, Sargent took to soccer, watching his father, Jeff Sargent, play the sport. He was also a soccer player at the college level and introduced Josh to the sport. Although he couldn’t make it to the top level, Jeff ensured that his son had access to the necessary facilities and training to excel in soccer.

When Josh went to training, his father was always by his side and proved to be his first mentor in the sport. Be it the family’s backyard or the soccer grounds, Jeff always made sure to be with his son and keep him under his watchful eye. Thus, a big credit for Josh’s recent success goes to his father, who shaped his early career.

Who is Josh Sargent’s Mother? Meet Liane Sargent

Like Josh’s father, Jeff, his mother, Liane, was also a soccer player at Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville. Along with soccer, she also tried her hand at softball. Thus, sport was always in the blood of Josh Sargent’s family. Moreover, she comes from St. Louis, where soccer holds an important tradition in this part of the United States

via Imago Image Credit: Instagram / @_joshsargent_

Just as Jeff was, Liane was also very supportive of her son’s soccer career and became a backbone of his success. While Jeff ensured his son got the right training, Liane worked behind the scenes to ensure that her son maintained the adequate fitness levels needed in the sport. Thus, it was all a team effort to make Josh the player he is today.

How many siblings does Josh Sargent have?

Apart from Josh, Jeff and Liane are also parents to two daughters, Taylor and Alyssa. Josh grew up with his two sisters in St. Louis, MO suburb of O’Fallan, where soccer was the predominant sport. Interestingly, his sisters also played soccer, going by the family’s roots.

The bond between Josh Sargent and his parents

Following a hectic schedule in 2024, Sargent suffered a minor injury setback and was sidelined for a few weeks. However, he made the most of his time away from the field to be with his family. “I think it’s important when you get injured as well to almost take a step back, take a deep breath, enjoy time with family. But it’s a relentless job. You’re at it all the time. I went straight from the season to Copa America back into the season. It’s just been a lot. So I think more than anything, yeah, I was just focused on spending quality time with my family,” Sargent said, as he made sure to spend quality time back home.

This goes to show the close bond that Josh shares with his parents and other members of his family. The young American forward even has a three-year-old daughter and has often paid tribute to her through his goal-scoring abilities.