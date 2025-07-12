Who Are Ousmane Dembele’s Parents? Everything to Know About Ousmane Sr & Fatimata

When Paris Saint-Germain hits the pitch on Sunday to take on Chelsea for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, there will undoubtedly be enough stars on the field to keep every fan occupied for 90 minutes. And even in the star-studded lineup, PSG forward Ousmane Dembele will assuredly have the lion’s share of the spotlight on July 13. At 28 years old, Dembele is often considered one of the greatest stars of his generation, and his performance on the weekend could be the factor that tilts the scales in PSG’s favor.

With one FIFA World Cup to his name, Vernon, France, native already knows the taste of success on the grandest stage. And yet, the FIFA Club World Cup is a trophy that has still eluded the emphatic soccer star. Well, the upcoming match against the British heavyweights could finally be the game that changes that. But who are the people who stood behind Dembele to help him attain success at the highest level of the sport?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who is Ousmane Dembele’s father?

Ousmane Dembele’s father is Ousmane Snr. Following Kylian Mbappe’s exit from PSG, Dembele became the centerpiece of the team’s attacking prowess. However, his journey to become one of the world’s top attackers wouldn’t be possible if Ousmane Snr hadn’t decided to relocate from West Africa to France to settle down with his family.

AD

via Imago Credits: Instagram/Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Snr worked long hours to support his son’s soccer dreams. Dembele’s father left his homeland behind to travel to France in search of a better life and economic stability. His sacrifices and journey across continents have been crucial in shaping the PSG star’s career, as well as the latter’s character. Ousmane Snr also played amateur soccer in his native country, Mali, which was probably the reason his son took up an interest in the sport in the first place. Though Dembele’s father generally stays away from the public spotlight, he was seen standing by his son when the latter signed with Borussia Dortmund.

However, it would seem like Dembele’s mother had more of an impact on his soccer trajectory than his father.

Who is Ousmane Dembele’s mother?

Fatimata Dembele is Osumane’s mother. The soccer sensation’s success owes a great deal to Fatimata, who traveled to France with Osumane and his siblings to meet their uncle, Sambagué, who was also a soccer player. Unlike most other African parents, Fatimata didn’t pester her son to pursue a career in academics. Instead, when she realized that his true love lay in soccer, she took it upon herself to actively nurture and support Dembele’s dreams. At a young age, the future soccer star, who is now a French national, was accompanied by his mother as she took him to the Madeleine Evreux Football Club, where Osumane began his soccer journey in 2004.

via Imago July 9, 2025, East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA: Paris Saint-Germain eliminated Real Madrid from the FIFA Club World Cup on Wednesday with a dominating 4-0 win. The semifinal match was played in front of 77,542 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on July 9, 2025. Pictured are Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele 10 and Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger East Rutherford USA – ZUMAs325 20250709_zsp_s325_042 Copyright: xJessxStilesx

Fatimata is also immensely proud of her West African heritage, a sense which she has passed on to all three of her children. However, her influence didn’t end there. Instead, she used all her resources and acumen in helping to shape Dembele’s journey. As per multiple resources, all of Dembele’s negotiations and contractual details have to pass through Fatimata before getting approved.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

According to The Guardian, “Fatimata is the one who decides Ousmane’s future, does his negotiation, and signs his contract agreements.” She is aided in her task by Sambagué, who is Ousmane’s agent.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What nationality are Ousmane Dembele’s parents?

Ousmane Snr hails from Mali, a landlocked country in West Africa. However, he lives in Mauritania, which is the native country of Fatimata. She is of Mauritanian-Senegalese descent. However, just before the birth of their eldest, Osumane Dembele, the couple decided to move to France, where they believed they had a better shot at a better life.

Their hardships and sacrifices have been integral in shaping the PSG star’s life and career. Come Sunday, if the Parisian club manages to defeat Chelsea at the Club World Cup final, then it would be yet another testament to Ousmane Snr and Fatimata’s resolution to support their child’s big dreams.