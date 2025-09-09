Who Are Sergino Dest’s Parents? Meet His Father and Mother

The United States’ team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in their backyard is nicely shaping up. While there are some established stars like Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, there are also some upcoming stars who have attracted a lot of attention lately. One among them is Sergino Dest, the 24-year-old full-back. A key member of Mauricio Pochettino’s team, Dest has carved a niche for himself through his performances, both for his club, PSV Eindhoven, and the USMNT. As Dest marches ahead, let’s look at the key members who helped shape his career.

Who is Sergino Dest’s father? Meet Kenneth Dest

Interestingly, Dest hails from a multi-ethnic background. His father, Kenneth Dest, was born and spent his childhood in Suriname, a former Dutch colony. Later, he moved to Brooklyn along with his family members when he was young. Kenneth worked as a serviceman there for American States Service.

However, Sergino Dest’s father also has a soccer background. He played the sport for SUNY Canton College soccer in New York. Subsequently, he was inducted into the United States Army and even served in the Vietnam War.

Who is Sergino Dest’s mother?

Following the Vietnam War, Kenneth Dest was stationed in Germany. He spent years there and also used to visit the Netherlands during his free time. It was during that period that Kenneth came across Dest’s mother. Interestingly, she was Dutch with Surinamese roots, and the two were involved in a long-distance relationship.

VIGO, SPAIN – AUGUST 21: Sergino Dest of FC Barcelona during the La Liga Santander match between Athletic de Bilbao v FC Barcelona at the Estadio San Mames on August 21, 2021 in Vigo Spain

The duo weathered several storms and got back together, and decided to settle in Almere. Sergino Dest was raised there, and he spent his early days in soccer there. Unlike Dest’s father, Kenneth, not much is known about his mother, and she is known to keep a private life away from the public lens.

How many siblings does Sergino Dest have?

Sergino was the only child of his parents, and he didn’t have any siblings. And it is perhaps his upbringing as an only child that fostered an analytical mind in Dest. “They always noticed that whenever the students had to do things together, he always was outside the circle a bit, observing the people, not really in the middle of it,” said Kenneth of his son’s days in school. “That was his nature. Seeing what type of individuals they were, not always jumping in, a bit quiet.”

The bond between Sergino Dest and his parents

Dest shares a strong bond with his parents, and his father had a big role to play in him choosing the United States over the Netherlands. Initially, Dest had decided to represent the latter, but they turned their backs on him. During an interview, Dest said, “Every time I got to the [last round of selection] for the Netherlands youth team, I didn’t make it. I was like ‘s—, s—, s—,’ but my dad reminded me I also have an American passport.”

Thus, his parents were the backbone of his career, and it is because of them that Dest has been able to reach such heights. Additionally, they did all they could and made several sacrifices so that their son could have the best of facilities in the sport. This only goes to show how close-knit their family is.