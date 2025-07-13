Who Is Achraf Hakimi’s Ex-wife Hiba Abouk? All About the PSG Star’s Former Partner and Their Relationship

“What a player!” remarked Manchester City forward Erling Haaland on his Snapchat, vocally mesmerized by the performance of Paris Saint-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi during a Champions League match against Arsenal, even adding a couple of emojis. Such is the quality and caliber of the Moroccan international that even his rivals can’t help but shower him with praise. While there’s hardly any need to introduce this defensive maestro and the immense talent he possesses, not many are familiar with his personal life, particularly his love life, which now belongs to the past. Today, we’ll take a closer look at Hakimi’s former wife, Hiba Abouk.

Who is Achraf Hakimi’s ex-wife, Hiba Abouk?

Achraf Hakimi was married to Hiba Abouk, also known as Hiba Aboukhris Benslimane. She was born on October 30, 1986, and raised in Madrid, Spain, just like Hakimi. Brought up in a well-to-do family, she got the best of her education from French school Lycée Français de Madrid. Further studies saw her pursue schooling from the Royal School of Dramatic Art in Madrid.

But somehow, she seemed to have held a passion for acting and modeling, which only opened the doors for her to a remarkable career. Starting young, today she has managed to earn quite a significant fame, having earned multiple award nominations for her performances, including a Feroz Award nod for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series.

Her career began to pick up in 2010 when she appeared in the comedy series La Isla De Los Nominados on Cuatro, followed by a role in the Spanish adaptation of Cheers the next year. Abouk officially made her acting debut in 2012 with El Secreto de Puente Viejo, but it was in 2014 that she truly stepped into the spotlight by starring as Fátima Ben Barek in the hit crime drama El Príncipe.

Impressively, that was a show that drew over five million viewers. In fact, the following year, she was also honored with the Women’s Beauty Icon award at the Cosmopolitan Beauty Awards. Additionally, the 38-year-old also participated in MasterChef Celebrity Spain, which only made her status stronger than ever.

Speaking of her social media presence, Hiba Abouk boasts over 1.5 million followers on Instagram. where she is even followed by other WAGs, including Lionel Messi’s Antonela Roccuzzo and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Georgina Rodriguez. One can see all of her career work, having collaborated with many brands while also getting featured on the front pages of many revered magazines.

Aside from modeling and acting, Abouk is also quite passionate about flamenco, a form of Spanish dance. But nothing beats her love for her philanthropic work, actively backing various charitable causes, particularly those focused on children’s health and education. In 2015, she teamed up with the non-profit organization Save the Children to launch the “Rompe el Silencio” campaign.

It is dedicated to raising awareness about child abuse. Of course, getting involved in such endeavours is obvious, considering the reports suggesting that her net worth stands at around €3.1 million. But where exactly do her ethnic roots come from?

Where is Hiba Abouk from, and what is her ethnic background?

Though Hiba Abouk herself is a native of Madrid, Spain, her father is Tunisian, who moved to Spain after becoming an engineer to marry her mother, a Spanish homemaker. Of course, Hiba isn’t an only child; she is the youngest of four siblings. However, details about her family remain scarce, as Abouk prefers to keep that part of her life private.

Coincidentally, this is also true for Achraf Hakimi, who, although born and raised in Madrid, Spain, has Moroccan roots through his parents — no wonder he proudly represents Morocco on the international stage. But who would have thought that fate would play a part in bringing Abouk and Hakimi together in Europe? So, what’s the story behind how they met?

How did Hiba Abouk and Achraf Hakimi meet?

Hakimi and Abouk crossed paths for the first time in early 2018 during a Vogue Arabia photo shoot that was held in Germany. To recall, at that time, the PSG superstar was playing for his boyhood club, Real Madrid, before making a loan move to Borussia Dortmund. Somehow, both felt an instant connection and started dating despite having a solid 12-year age difference.

via Imago Credits: X/PSG

The two former lovebirds were spotted for the first time as a couple at a charity event in Madrid in June 2019. But it was two months later that they confirmed their romance on social media, posting heartfelt pictures with each other to showcase their affection for one another and their family. In fact, that also saw them take their relationship to the next level.

Do Hiba Abouk and Achraf Hakimi Have Children?

In 2020, Hiba Abouk and Achraf Hakimi tied the knot in a privately held wedding, later sharing the joyous news with their devoted fans. This beautiful union led them to welcome two adorable boys into the world, further expanding their little family. Their eldest, Amin Hakimi, was born in February 2020, followed by their youngest, Naim Hakimi, in February 2022. Everything seemed to be going quite well for them until dark clouds loomed over their relationship, ultimately forcing them to part ways.

When and why did Achraf Hakimi and Hiba Abouk break up?

In 2023, Achraf Hakimi confirmed his separation from Hiba Abouk. Their split became a major talking point after the Moroccan footballer was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at his residence while his wife and children were away. Following the incident, Abouk filed for divorce. The case drew even more attention when Abouk sought half of Hakimi’s assets, only to learn from the court that Hakimi technically owned nothing.

Despite having an estimated net worth of around $24 million, it was revealed that roughly 80% of Hakimi’s PSG salary went straight into his mother’s account. With other assets also being under his mother’s name. Many saw this as him having cleverly safeguarded his wealth, and he received praise from various public figures.

British rapper Stefflon Don commented that “No woman should be entitled to half of a man’s earnings if she hasn’t struggled with & help him get there.” Even MMA fighter Francis Ngannou called this move a “masterclass,” and Andrew Tate hailed Hakimi as “My G.”

via Imago Football – FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball – Group F – Belgium v Morocco 27th November 2022 – FIFA World Cup – Group F – Belgium v Morocco – Achraf Hakimi of Morocco gets a kiss from his mother after the match – Photo: Simon Stacpoole / Offside. Doha Qatar *** Fußball FIFA Fussball-Weltmeisterschaft Gruppe F Belgien gegen Marokko 27. November 2022 FIFA Fussball-Weltmeisterschaft Gruppe F Belgien gegen Marokko Achraf Hakimi aus Marokko bekommt nach dem Spiel einen Kuss von seiner Mutter Foto Simon Stacpoole Abseits Doha Katar PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSimonxStacpoolexOffside

Amid all the noise surrounding their divorce, Abouk later addressed the situation in an interview, calmly responding to the backlash she’d been receiving. She highlighted the double standards at play, saying, “It’s a macho and misogynistic world, especially considering that when we started dating, he wasn’t earning money yet and I was more well-known than he was. Just imagine that.”

Today, Achraf Hakimi is single, living his best life both on and off the pitch, with Hiba Abouk living in Paris as well, raising the two kids.