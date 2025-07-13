Who Is Achraf Hakimi’s Mother Saida Mouh? Everything to Know About the Woman Behind the PSG and Morocco Star

From travelling to another country in search of a better life to winning the hearts of fans all over the world, Achraf Hakimi’s journey has been nothing short of inspirational. But behind every tough decision, sacrifice, and hour of hard work, there has always been one constant figure standing by his side—his mother. So, who is Achraf Hakimi’s mom, and why is she admired by so many? Let’s take a closer look at Saida Mouh, the strong, devoted woman who shaped the life of one of football’s rising stars.

Who is Saida Mouh, and where is she from?

Achraf Hakimi’s mother is Saida Mouh, and she has always been a strong pillar in his football career. Saida Mouh is from Ksar El Kébir, Morocco, but later moved to the United States in search of better opportunities. According to First Sportz, his brother works for Footfeel, a company that provides facilities and specialized services to football players. The world saw Saida for the first time in the stands during the 2022 World Cup, when the Moroccan star was representing his country. When Achraf was little, Saida worked as a cleaning lady, as the family was struggling financially. Achraf’s father, Mohamed, was also a street vendor. But even in the face of financial hardship, they both managed to give Achraf a good life.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

How did Saida Mouh become a public figure?

In 2022, when the Morocco team was going head-to-head against Belgium, Achraf had a lucky charm sitting in the stands, his mom. But the world saw her for the first time when Hakimi ran towards his mom after winning the game. She kissed her son on the forehead and showed love when Morocco dominated the Belgium team. Following this incident, fans began to know Saida and started following her on Instagram. Her Instagram account has reached 623,000 followers even though she has shared 12 posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barlaman Today (@barlamantoday) Expand Post

Achraf and his mother, Saida Mouh, also made headlines when the Moroccan soccer prodigy revealed that he had placed all his assets under his mother’s name for safekeeping and trust. But what exactly led to this surprising move? Was it tied to his high-profile divorce and the financial implications surrounding it? Let’s break it down.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Why did Achraf Hakimi put his money in his mother’s name?

Hakimi, when he appeared on ABTalks, hosted by Anas Bukhash, said that his mother has always maintained his accounts. “Even when you are 18 years old, you cannot use your bank account. So my mother controlled everything, and because everything was going well, we left things as they were, especially when my success increased. She controlled everything, and we used to tell her everything,” Hakimi said. This question came up when rumors were rife that Achraf wanted to secure his assets from his former wife, Hiba Abouk, who parted ways with him two years ago. Hiba and Achraf got married in February 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is the relationship between Achraf Hakimi and his mother?

While explaining the reason behind putting all of his money in his mom’s account, Achraf Hakimi added, “And I also think she won’t try to steal from you ever! Because that’s something you both earned together. Technically, your money is hers because when she used to work and earn money, she gave you from that money, and until this moment, my mother wants the best for me.” This was nothing but a clear picture of how much trust he places in his mother, even though Achraf is now a successful 26-year-old man managing his own life and career.

Achraf also has one brother, Nabil, and one sister, Ouidad. And like a lighthouse in a storm, their mother Saida has always been a strong guiding force and an unwavering supporter in all of their lives. Along with passionate Moroccan fans, Saida Mouh is also present in the stands for every major game of her son, which inspires him to play harder and work even more relentlessly.