Who Is Al-Hilal Coach Simone Inzaghi? Career, Teams Managed, Trophies, Wife, Kids, and Ethnicity

Paolo Maldini, Roberto Baggio, Gianluigi Buffon, Andrea Pirlo—for decades, Italy has produced some of the biggest names in the history of the beautiful game. Whether strikers, midfielders, defenders, or goalkeepers, there’s something in the nation’s soil that keeps churning out world-class talent even today. But who would have thought that, along with gifted players, Italy’s deep well of footballing wisdom also breeds natural leaders—icons who, after commanding the pitch, now make their mark from the dugout? Enter Simone Inzaghi.

After a stellar playing career, the Italian is now living his best life, riding high as head coach of Al-Hilal, steering the Saudi Pro League giants into the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Yet few truly know the man beyond his soccer resume—not just his professional journey, but also his life off the field.

Who Is Simone Inzaghi?

As mentioned, Simone Inzaghi is a former soccer player who, after retiring, decided to take his love for the game into the coaching world. He was born on April 5, 1976, in Piacenza, Emilia-Romagna, Italy. Raised in a well-to-do family, Simone is the son of Marina and Giancarlo Inzaghi. Don’t mind him for being an only child of the Inzaghi family, as he has a younger brother, Filippo “Pippo” Inzaghi, who was also a former professional soccer player.

Having played for big clubs like AC Milan, Juventus, and Atalanta, brother Filippo was a serial winner in his playing days, capturing major honors including two Champions League titles, Super Cups, a Club World Cup, and even a 2006 World Cup with Italy. Currently, Filippo is the head coach of Palermo, having previously managed many revered Italian clubs. But does his success surpass that of his older brother Simone?

Simone Inzaghi’s Football Career as a Player

Just like every other professional, Simone also started early, joining his hometown club Piacenza in 1993. Simultaneously, gaining experience was necessary, so it was only natural for him to enjoy several loan spells for other clubs, including Carpi, Novara, Lumezzane, and Brescello. It was finally in 1990 that he joined Lazio, where he enjoyed the majority of his success.

In over 196 appearances, he bagged 55 goals and 20 assists, while also securing one league title, two Italian cups, an Italian Supercup, and a UEFA Supercup. However, after enjoying six seasons, Simone left for Sampdoria for a six-month loan, before returning again for a couple of more seasons to again leave for Atalanta BC in 2007 for a season-long deal. The following year again saw him return to Lazio and enjoy a couple more seasons, again helping the team to win another Italian Cup and Italian Supercup.

Finally, in 2010, Simone called it quits, hanging up his boots for good. Meanwhile, on the international front, he couldn’t achieve much success like his brother Filippo, making not more than three appearances, let alone scoring a goal or winning a trophy. However, that doesn’t mean the former striker was quickly forgotten.

Simone Inzaghi’s Managerial Career and Titles Won

Just after hanging up his boots, Simone didn’t waste any seconds and quickly joined Lazio’s youth team to begin his new chapter as a manager. Further promotions in the management saw him manage the U17, even guiding the U19 teams to the U19 Italian Supercoppa and Coppa Italia Primavera. It was around 2015 that he earned the caretaker role of the senior team. Guess the 49-year-old needed just seven games to make an impression on the club as he was announced as manager of the senior team in the following season.

Over more than five years, Inzaghi managed Le Aquile in 244 matches, leading them to two Italian Super Cups and one Coppa Italia. In the summer of 2021, he finally took charge of Inter Milan. It’s fair to say that with ‘I Nerazzurri,’ the former Italian international has enjoyed the greatest success of his managerial career. Beyond winning a Serie A title, three Italian Super Cups, and two Coppa Italia trophies, Simone also guided Inter to not one but two Champions League finals—though both ended in defeat: a 1-0 loss to Manchester City in 2023 and a heavy 5-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain most recently.

Finally, after 217 games, Simone left Inter Milan and joined Al Hilal on June 5, 2025, replacing Jorge Jesus. As of July 2025, he continues to lead the Saudi Pro League giants in the FIFA Club World Cup. The Blue Waves are in the quarter-final stage, where they’re bound to face Fluminense. Let’s see if he’s able to secure his first trophy with Al Hilal in the form of winning this prestigious tournament. Then again, even though it’s impressive to see what Inzaghi has achieved, one should also commend the woman behind his success.