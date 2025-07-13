Who Is Cole Palmer’s Girlfriend? Everything You Need to Know About Connie Grace

Chelsea’s smoothest operator has got the Blues playing sleek and classy. Obviously, it’s not just Cole Palmer who makes it happen. With Enzo Fernandez and co., it’s a team effort. But in the final third, it’s all about the ice-cold coolness of the English midfielder that makes Chelsea tick as a potent attacking threat.

He has his own style, and he is one confident baller who hasn’t changed at all despite the fame and glory that have come his way. Hey, it’s not us saying it—it’s his girlfriend, who has known him since he was a teenager playing in the academy. And once you get to know her, you will see how she perfectly fits in the glam world that comes with being a football elite. So, who is the special someone who has stolen Cole Palmer’s heart?

Who is Cole Palmer’s girlfriend Connie Grace and where did she come from?

As we said, they have known each other for years. Connie Grace happens to be from the same place as Palmer, Manchester. Hailing from Wythenshawe, a neighborhood in Southern Manchester, Connie Grace is, in one word, a perfect fashionista. And she isn’t just a WAG who’s there to get her pictures taken. Well, she is obviously a stunner whose appearance at the 2024 GQ Men of the Year Awards Ceremony left the fans in awe.

But she is so much more than that. She had her own business in Manchester, which is thriving. Clearly, Grace has the boss lady vibes going. Add to that her diva persona, which makes her a style icon. But there’s a twist. She’s the stylist many can relate to. She isn’t showing off high-end brands and a posh lifestyle. Sure, she brings class and elegance every single time, but she does that by sharing GRWM videos on Instagram and by sharing beauty routines with her fan base.

And she has become quite a star on Instagram and TikTok. At the time of writing, she has 36.7K followers on Instagram. And why wouldn’t she? She makes everything look good, be it casual or chic. She dresses to slay. And she loves to travel. Be it Ibiza, Rome, Miami, Dubai, or any other exotic location, Connie Grace will flaunt her hair and her makeup and effortlessly be the Glam Queen.

Seems kind of similar to her classy playmaking boyfriend, doesn’t it, how they can both be so effortless in her trades? Maybe that’s what drew them close.

When and how did Cole Palmer meet Connie Grace?

Despite their social media dominance clout, the couple barely has a picture of them together. But Grace opened up about their relationship in the Amazon Prime documentary, ‘England’s Lions: A New Generation.’ The two met when they were 17, as she shared with the Daily Mail in March 2025. And she’s hella assertive and fun. “I think he knew me through mutual friends so I think he probably had his eye on me.”

Talking about Palmer, she further said, “Oh, he’s warm and cuddly. Well, with me, hopefully with no one else.” We think the only thing Cole Palmer has eyes on, except for his stunning girlfriend, is the ball and where the top corner is. They have grown old together from teenagers with nothing to stars in the soccer world who are the new classy couple on the block. But Palmer hasn’t changed. “Cole now is still the same Cole that I met when I was 17,” she shared in the documentary. “Obviously, he’s changed, he’s grown up, and his life now is completely different, but he’s still the same boy; he’s still laid-back Cole.”

via Imago FIFA Club World Cup – Chelsea VS Fluminense Chelsea player Cole Palmer in action during the semi-final FIFA Club World Cup between Chelsea and Fluminense at The Meatlife Stadium in New Jersey, NJ on July 8, 2025. Photo by Charles Guerin/ABACAPRESS.COM New Jersey NJ PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xGuerinxCharles/ABACAx

And football is what matters to the 2024 PFA Young Player of the Year, according to his girlfriend. But when he’s not on the pitch, he joins Connie Grace on vacations to Ibiza, which is where the couple was seen together for the first time. Then, they appeared together again at the 2024 PFA Young Player of the Year awards in September.

But it was at the GQ Men of the Year Awards that the couple made their official public appearance together. Why official? Palmer wore a classy black suit and a bowtie. And Grace dazzled in a complementary black cut-out dress; the two looked made for the red carpet. Don’t worry, with Palmer’s abilities, he will be in more and more glam events.

What does Connie Grace do for a living?

Going by her Instagram profile, you can understand that she has aspirations to be a fashion industry queen. She has the talent for it. This shows in her venture as a nail technician. She has a nail salon in the Greater Manchester area by the name of Connie Grace Nails. As a manicurist and nail artist, she shows how creative she is. Another similarity with her talented boyfriend.

We will have to keep an eye on this power couple’s development. Cole Palmer being himself means he will always find that free man in the box or send the ball past the goalkeeper. He is the biggest attacking weapon Chelsea has. Grace is the star from Manchester who is slowly building her brand. Sky’s the limit for both!