Who Is Endrick’s Wife? All About Real Madrid Star Wife Gabriely Miranda

What were you doing when you were 18 years old? Our guess is at least not getting married! Consider a young Cristiano Ronaldo, who had just burst onto the soccer scene, hardly thinking about finding a life partner. Heck, even at 40, the Portuguese icon, after countless flings and failed relationships, seems to have finally settled down with one woman, and even with five kids, has yet to tie the knot with Georgina Rodriguez. And then there’s Endrick, who — you guessed it right — went ahead and married his girlfriend Gabriely Miranda.

The couple tied the knot just last year, at a time when the Brazilian sensation had not only recently signed with Real Madrid, but also only two months after turning 18. “Matthew 19:6: “So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore what GOD has put together no one can separate”💍♥️ At last we married,” wrote the talented winger in an Instagram post that had a series of pictures.

Beautiful yet crazy story, right? Not to mention how bold a move it is for the Brazilian international to make at such a young age. But what really has people curious is Endrick’s wife herself, wanting to know more about her on a personal level.

Who is Endrick’s wife Gabriely Miranda?

Gabriely Miranda was born on December 21, 2000, making her 24 years old as of July 2025. Just like Endrick, she was also born and raised in Sao Paulo, Brazil, by a well-to-do family. After finishing her formal education, Miranda decided to build a career in modeling and fashion. As of today, she continues to emerge in the influencer industry. In fact, earlier, her Instagram account revealed that she was previously represented by Mega Model Brasil, a well-known modeling agency.

Speaking of which, Endrick’s wife amasses a huge following on her social media platforms. As of the writing of this article, the Brazilian influencer boasts over 1.2 million followers on Instagram, where she often shares her work. Her feed also showcases collaborations with top-tier brands across clothing, eyewear, jewelry, and sports industries. Among them are global names like New Balance, alongside popular Brazilian companies such as Simple Organic Beauty and Neosaldina.

Meanwhile, there are no specific details available regarding Miranda’s early life or her family background. Besides living her life as a charming influencer and model, Gabriely is very much devoted to God. In fact, on her Instagram bio, she writes, “Filha do Deus vivo,” which translates to “Daughter of the living God.” Regardless, as we know little about her, the question is how she found her way to become Endrick’s wife.

When and How Did Endrick Meet Gabriely Miranda?

One can say that the love story of Endrick and Gabriely Miranda was all about fate. To begin with, both met at a shopping mall, with the Brazilian influencer having no idea whatsoever of whether the Real Madrid forward was actually a soccer player. “When I first saw Endrick, I didn’t know he was a footballer,” narrated Gabriely, mistaking the former Palmeiras star as a typical teenage boy.

Yet, she described it as a love-at-first-sight moment. “He was sitting alone in a shopping mall, and I looked at him and thought, ‘What an amazing man.’” The model continued, “He has this intense and confident look, and I just knew he was the man of my life and future. It wasn’t until later that I found out he played for Palmeiras.”

Then again, Miranda wasn’t entirely convinced at first about getting into a relationship with Endrick. Instead, the Brazilian influencer chose to leave it up to fate whether she and the teenage soccer star would end up together. That decision took shape one evening when the two were enjoying a cozy dinner, watching a match between Cuiabá and Botafogo.

As the night unfolded, Miranda wagered with Endrick that if Cuiabá managed to defeat Botafogo, then the two of them would officially start dating. You can probably guess how it turned out. Endrick certainly had fortune on his side, and perhaps a reason to be grateful to his former domestic opponents. “Cuiabá won! Thanks to Cuiabá, we’re together,” Miranda remarked.

But if you think this is unique, wait till you hear about a very unique relationship contract that the two have signed!

A contract to bind a perfect marriage!

Although marriage itself brings couples closer, what truly cements the bond between Endrick and Gabriely Miranda is a unique contract they both agreed to and documented. The very first rule of this pact bans them from using words like “um,” “well,” “okay,” and even “beautiful” in their conversations.

These terms are strictly off-limits. Instead, they must always tell each other, “I would love you no matter what.” Their agreement also includes staying away from bad habits, not making sudden changes to their behavior or personalities, and ensuring they carve out time each week to enjoy a break together.

If either of them slips up and breaks one of these rules, there’s a playful consequence: the rule-breaker has to grant whatever wish the other has at the end of the month. In fact, on one occasion when Endrick failed to follow the agreement, he had to make up for it by buying Gabriely a new iPhone.

While it may seem a perfect agreement between the two, their relationship apparently doesn’t sit well in the eyes of Endrick’s mother.

Is Endrick’s wife not accepted in his family?

Earlier, rumors intensified regarding Endrick’s mother, Cíntia Moreira, who apparently wasn’t keen to give her boy her blessings for the relationship, let alone marriage. First instance can be proved by an incident transpiring on May 8, where she posted a photo on Instagram featuring her son and husband, but notably cropped out Gabriely Mirandy, who was standing right beside the Real Madrid star. This ignited a possible strain between them.

FYI, the photo has been deleted too, weird right? But it doesn’t end here. Another moment happened during a live television segment when Endrick and Mirandy revealed their intentions to get married. “As I told my mom and dad, I want to be a young father, to see my child grow and have a strong bond, but she [Gabriely] has to say yes or no, right?” said the ex- Palmeiras star who joined the Brazilian side at just 11, also having netted 165 goals in 169 games.

Surprisingly, Cintia Moreira didn’t hide her unease, openly remarking, “I think the two are too young to get married because there are still a lot of things ahead.” On the same show, cameras even caught her face-palming when asked about Gabriely Mirandy’s age. As if that weren’t enough to spark rumors, guess what? Cintia Moreira hasn’t shared a single post from her son’s wedding on Instagram, even though she regularly updates her social media.

So, given how she skipped such a significant moment in her son’s life is quite striking and naturally invites speculation. Although nothing has been officially confirmed, all of these signs strongly suggest there might be some lingering unease in Endrick’s mother’s heart about his wife.