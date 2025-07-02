Who Is Jude Bellingham’s Girlfriend? Everything you need to know about Ashlyn Castro

When David Beckham hung up his boots in 2013, the entire soccer world had just one question on its mind: Will there ever be someone even close to him? Desperation at the time would have driven many to search for answers instantly, but fate wanted everyone to wait at least a decade, though, in truth, the answer had already appeared within five years of Becks leaving the beautiful game. Enter Jude Bellingham, who began as a sensational breakthrough and soon rose to fame much like DB7 himself.

Starting at Borussia Dortmund, it wasn’t just his move to and success at Real Madrid that drew comparisons to Beckham. Even his off-pitch ventures, from becoming a “commercial machine” to building a business empire like Becks, all serve as reminders of David. But what about having a family like the legendary midfielder, or at least a glamorous WAG? Well, enter Ashlyn Castro, Bellingham’s girlfriend.

Who Is Jude Bellingham’s Girlfriend, Ashlyn Castro?

According to Sports Illustrated, Ashlyn Castro, the girlfriend of Jude Bellingham, was born on December 17, 1997, in Long Beach, California, U.S.A., and pursues a career as a model and influencer. Thanks to her stunning looks, powerful personality, and decent height of 5ft 8 inches, she has been able to establish herself well in her career.

Her Instagram, where she boasts over 605K followers, offers the best glimpses of her career. Aside from posting enchanting photos, she also documents her day-to-day life, through which one gets to know that she has a dog named Mojo Jojo.

Surprisingly, many rumors were suggesting Ashlyn was 32 years old. Further gossip even saw her get romantically linked to US basketball stars Terance Mann and LaMello Ball, as well as actor Michael B. Jordan. However, she quickly resorted to her TikTok account back in March to clear the air, saying, “I always thought addressing things that aren’t true was pointless, but this has gotten out of hand.”

“People lying about my age (I’m 27), making up stories about me, linking me to so many different people I either don’t know, or have never been involved with romantically, has gone too far. Photoshopping pictures of me to make me look bad, & posting other people claiming it’s me…Nobody has to like me, but creating false narratives to justify hating me is hurtful,” she added.

In the TikTok video, Ashlyn even clarified her actual dating history and timeline, stating she’s had three boyfriends over the past eight years—the first in 2017 with a public figure, which sparked false rumors about her, followed by two more relationships in the six years since. The rest of the talk was shunned by the renowned influencer. The video came out when she was already rumored to be dating Bellingham. And although their relationship, too, has garnered a lot of attention, they have mostly kept it low-key since the very beginning.

How did it all begin between Bellingham and Castro?

While there are no exact details about the first time they locked eyes, back in January 2025, the two were pictured together at a lunch date in Madrid. In fact, Ashlyn Castro was spotted in a private box alongside Jude Bellingham’s parents at the Bernabeu Stadium during the Real Madrid vs. Girona game on February 23.

Both usually don’t share each other on their socials, but are believed to be spending quite a remarkable time together. While many are aware of Ashlyn Castro’s past, Jude Bellingham, too, has been in the public eye when it comes to relationships. Before her current girlfriend, he was reportedly dating Laura Celia Valk, a 26-year-old Dutch model. Meanwhile, prior to this association, the co-owner of Salford City was also rumored to have been involved with Asantewa Chitty. However, that was quickly cleared by Chitty herself, who stated that she never dated the former Borussia Dortmund star.

Well, the list of former lovers doesn’t end here. According to The Sun, the 22-year-old was also linked to R&B singer Rmarni Eliss, whom he met through the celebrity dating app Raya. The midfielder reportedly thought she was exactly his type and hoped they could build something together. However, it seems things ultimately didn’t work out as Jude Bellingham’s new girlfriend, Ashley Castro, is in the picture now.